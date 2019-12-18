Socialite Life
Adam Lambert, Travis Wall, Jake Gyllenhaal and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg 1
Adam Lambert Photo via Adam Lambert / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Adam Lambert “embraces” himself, Travis Wall‘s got legs, Jake Gyllenhaal is all for the kids.

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment.

Travis Wall

Sam Heughan

Tom Daley

Jack Falahee

View this post on Instagram

Jack in Wonderland

A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee) on

Orlando Bloom

Jake Gyllenhaal

Shawn Mendes

View this post on Instagram

3 shows left! Hello Mexico City!! ❤️

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Diego Tinoco.

Niall Horan

Adam Lambert

View this post on Instagram

Bowery Ballroom NYC Pic: @bbseablue

A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) on

