Adam Driver Can’t Stand Listening to Himself Act, Walks Out of NPR Interview When Marriage Story Clip Is Played

Adam Driver reportedly walked out of a radio interview after a clip from Marriage Story was played.

The actor, who stars as Charlie in the Netflix movie, is said to have left the building during a recent interview with NPR’s Terry Gross.

Gross, who was in Philadelphia at the time, played the clip of Driver’s character singing in a bar. According to the show’s producer Danny Miller, Driver – who was in a studio in New York – then walked out.

Adam Driver attends the Screenwriters Tribute at the 2018 Nantucket Film Festival – Day 4 on June 23, 2018 in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Photo by Getty Images)

“We still don’t understand why Adam Driver chose to leave the interview at that point,” he said.

Miller added that he knew from previous experience that Driver didn’t like listening to himself perform, so it was suggested that he remove his headphones while the clip was being played on the show.

Instead, according to an engineer, Driver left the building.

Adam Driver at Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere at The Shrine Auditorium on December 9, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

In 2015, Driver told the same show, “I’ve watched myself or listened to myself before, then always hate it.

“And then wish I could change it, but you can’t.

“And I think I have, like, a tendency to try to make things better or drive myself and the other people around me crazy with the things I wanted to change or I wish I could change.”

Adam Driver attends opening night of the 2015 Maui Film Festival At Wailea on June 3, 2015 in Wailea, Hawaii. (Photo by Getty Images)

He has also spoken about feeling “like I had to puke” when he was obliged to sit through 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but hid in a green room during the Cannes premiere of BlacKkKlansman, for which he received an Academy Award nomination for best-supporting actor earlier this year.