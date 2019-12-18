A Hottie with Lots of Heart: Meet NYC Event Producer Jake Resnicow

Planning the perfect party takes a lot of skill and event producer Jake Resnicow has a resume packed with people pleasing events. In addition to creating unforgettable events, Jake is also a philanthropist, using his events to promote LGBTQ+ issues.

He recently was responsible for record-breaking events during WorldPride at the Javits Center in NYC hosted by Bette Midler, Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper that raised over 500 + thousand dollars for LIFEbeat, GLAAD and The Trevor Project. Jake has also raised the bar of the NYC nightlife scene, teaming up with ZeroSpace to create the world’s first “5D Nightclub”.

Jake has been profiled in both Out and Forbes, where he stated that, “I do what I do because I want to give back and I do what I do because I want to change the world.”

He took time out of his incredibly busy schedule to answer our Socialite Seven. Once you get to know him, it’s easy to see that he is beautiful both inside and out.

Photo credit: Frank Carrasquillo

When did you know that you wanted to be an event producer?

My first event was back in 2010 when I took over Governors Island during NYC Pride. Seeing thousands of smiling faces as the fireworks went off, I knew this was my calling. That being said, entertainment has always been in my blood. I got my start MCing weddings and bar-mitzvahs at age 14. It’s all come full circle!

Describe your perfect party.

It’s all about raising the bar and creating WOW experiences that guests talk about for months. I truly love what I do!

What would you consider the proudest moment (or greatest accomplishment) in your career?

World Pride this past year at the Javits Center in NYC was a major highlight. I was honored to bring together so many superstars to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stonewall. From Bette Midler to Cyndi Lauper and Cirque du Soleil, it was exhilarating to host 15,000 guests at a single event. I’m also proud to produce the Main Floor at LifeBall in Vienna. We’ve helped raise over $34 million to fight HIV/AIDS.

What three things could you not live without?

Sunshine, music and family.

Photo credit: Frank Carrasquillo

What’s one thing you still want to scratch off your “bucket list”?

I would love to produce a nationally televised concert to bring about social change. Stay tuned!

If you could devote your life to one charity or cause, what would it be and why?

LGBTQ+ rights are human rights. My vision is a label-free world where equality is lived and where Pride is a global human rights movement. I plan to use my platform in 2020 to increase voter participation in the next election. It’s shocking that 1 in 5 LGBTQ+ aren’t registered to vote, despite the fact that our rights are constantly under attack. From employment discrimination to adoption policies, the fight for equality continues. We must inspire each and every member of our community to register and vote!

If you could offer advice to your younger self knowing what you know now, what would that be?

Enjoy the journey. Every little path will lead you somewhere; and looking back, you will be able to connect the dots. It will all make sense. Also, trust your instincts. Do what feels right. Deep down, you know what you want. If something doesn’t feel right or you have doubt in it, it’s probably not right.

You can learn more about Jake on his website and you can follow him on Instagram for updates and bonus eye candy.