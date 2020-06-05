Socialite Life
Cate Blanchett Versus a Chainsaw
Cate Blanchett Versus a Chainsaw

June 5, 2020
Best Of The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival
Photo by Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett revealed that she was injured in a chainsaw accident at her home in England.

“I’m fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t,” the 51-year-old movie star said on A Podcast of One’s Own with former Australia Prime Minister Julia Gillard. “Apart from the little nick to my head, we’re fine.”

Blanchett, who stars in the upcoming Lucille Ball biopic, didn’t elaborate on why she was using power tools but reportedly said she’s taken a year off from acting to focus on helping her four children with homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cate Blanchett "The House With A Clock In Its Walls" Red Carpet Arrivals - 13th Rome Film Fest
Cate Blanchett walks the red carpet ahead of the “The House With A Clock In Its Walls” screening during the 13th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 19, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Getty Images)

Blanchett, who was most recently seen in the Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America,” and husband Andrew Upton are parents to four kids, Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 12, and Edith, 5.

“I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through that exam period,” she explained.

Blanchett said when they went into quarantine, the family’s school plans were derailed.

Cate Blanchett 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Cate Blanchett attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“All of that exam stuff evaporated, and I’m left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t really want to have anything to do with me,” she said with a laugh.

“So it’s a little bit discombobulating, but it’s a high-class problem. We’re all well. And so I found myself being a kindergarten teacher to my 5-year-old, which is just as challenging. I have a huge respect for the teaching profession,” Blanchett said.

