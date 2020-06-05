Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett revealed that she was injured in a chainsaw accident at her home in England.
“I’m fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t,” the 51-year-old movie star said on A Podcast of One’s Own with former Australia Prime Minister Julia Gillard. “Apart from the little nick to my head, we’re fine.”
Blanchett, who stars in the upcoming Lucille Ball biopic, didn’t elaborate on why she was using power tools but reportedly said she’s taken a year off from acting to focus on helping her four children with homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Blanchett, who was most recently seen in the Hulu miniseries “Mrs. America,” and husband Andrew Upton are parents to four kids, Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, Ignatius, 12, and Edith, 5.
“I took the year off ostensibly to be with him and support him through that exam period,” she explained.
Blanchett said when they went into quarantine, the family’s school plans were derailed.
“All of that exam stuff evaporated, and I’m left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t really want to have anything to do with me,” she said with a laugh.
“So it’s a little bit discombobulating, but it’s a high-class problem. We’re all well. And so I found myself being a kindergarten teacher to my 5-year-old, which is just as challenging. I have a huge respect for the teaching profession,” Blanchett said.
MORE CELEBRITY NEWS
THE LATEST
- The Five Friday Music Edition: Amber Riley, Orville Peck, Bob Mould, Erasure, and Major Lazer Featuring Marcus Mumford
- Cate Blanchett Versus a Chainsaw
- Someone May Have Found Ben Affleck’s Secret Instagram
- Cara Delevingne Comes Out as Pansexual: ‘I Fall in Love With the Person’
- Kanye West Attends Chicago Protest March, Pays For Gianna Floyd’s College, Donates $2 Million
- The Five — 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds, Gianna Floyd, 8CANTWAIT, Lighting Up the Sky, and Facebook
- Kylie Jenner Crowned Highest-Paid Celebrity of 2020 Despite Forbes Faking Numbers Allegations, Kanye West Highest-Paid Musician
- Meghan Markle Speaks Out on George Floyd’s Death During Graduation Address