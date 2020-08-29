Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet
Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' "42" at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman CinemaCon 2014 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company
Chadwick Boseman attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
Chadwick Boseman is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
We lost a bright light yesterday (August 28, 2020) and a beautiful human being. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred Marvel’s Black Panther, died at his Los Angeles home Friday of cancer at age 43, surrounded by his wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, and relatives.
Boseman’s death is a great reminder in these times that we are living in as we do not know what someone else is going through. We don’t know someone else’s struggles. Keep that in mind when interacting with others.
Calling him “a true fighter,” Boseman’s family revealed the actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He never made his diagnosis public, even after photos of the gaunt-looking actor appeared on social media.
“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”
“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement continued.
“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” it concluded.
Boseman’s breakout performance came in 2013 when he played Jackie Robinson in the film 42. Boseman’s passing was announced the day Major League Baseball honored Jackie Robinson Day, an annual commemoration delayed by several months due to the pandemic.
Launch the gallery above to see photos of Chadwick throughout the years.
As news of his death sent shockwaves across Hollywood, Boseman’s colleagues and friends paid tribute on social media.
THE LATEST
- Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
- Groom Comments That ‘2020 Hasn’t Been the Best Year,” Then Lightning Strikes
- Heidi Klum and Seal Finally Reach Custody Agreement, So She Can’t Take Kids With Her While She Works in Germany
- Melania Trump’s Expression After Greeting Ivanka Breaks the Internet
- The Pop Five: Christina Aguilera, BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez, JoJo & Demi Lovato, Calvin Harris & The Weeknd, and CNCO
- Liam Payne Engaged to Model Maya Henry
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Remember Cher’s iconic yellow plaid outfit in Clueless? Alicia Silverstone dishes with Vogue about that fashion moment. [OMG BLOG]
★ Say hello to the gay remake of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunch anthem “WAP. Watch now! [Towleroad]
★ Singer Madison Beer celebrates one year of no self harm. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Student claims Becki Falwell performed oral sex on him at her home in a new report. [Curt and Frank]
★ Naomi Osaka withdrew from Cincy, joining sports protests against racial injustice and police brutality. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Joey King isn’t wearing a mask, but her Cosmo cover caption says, “Wear a damn mask!” [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Comedian Jim Gaffigan goes OFF after watching the RNC. [Celebitchy]
★ Darren Criss, in the flesh. [Boy Culture]