Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer

by
August 29, 2020
Chadwick Boseman European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther
Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet
Chadwick Boseman 2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Show
Chadwick Boseman 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals +25
View Gallery
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet
1 Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet
2 Chadwick Boseman 2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals
3 Chadwick Boseman Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Show
4 Chadwick Boseman 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
5 Chadwick Boseman CinemaCon 2014 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company
6 Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" - Arrivals
7 Chadwick Boseman The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) And InStyle Celebrate The 2015 Golden Globe Award Season - Arrivals
8 Chadwick Boseman 'Get On Up' Opening Film - Zurich Film Festival 2014
9 Chadwick Boseman "Get On Up" New York Premiere - Arrivals
10 Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet
11 Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" - Arrivals
12 Chadwick Boseman 90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
13 Chadwick Boseman 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
14 Chadwick Boseman The Cinema Society Hosts A Screening Of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther"
15 Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet
16 Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference
17 Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals
18 Chadwick Boseman 25th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards - Arrivals
19 Chadwick Boseman Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
20 Chadwick Boseman 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Show
21 Chadwick Boseman Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
22 Chadwick Boseman 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington - Arrivals
23 Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather"
24 Chadwick Boseman 50th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room
25 Chadwick Boseman 91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
26 Chadwick Boseman 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
27 Chadwick Boseman "21 Bridges" New York Screening
28 Chadwick Boseman Photocall For STX Entertainment's "21 Bridges"
29 Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet

Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' "42" at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman 2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Show
Chadwick Boseman Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Show

Chadwick Boseman speaks onstage at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman CinemaCon 2014 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company
Chadwick Boseman CinemaCon 2014 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company

Chadwick Boseman attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) And InStyle Celebrate The 2015 Golden Globe Award Season - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) And InStyle Celebrate The 2015 Golden Globe Award Season - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman at Fig & Olive Melrose Place on November 20, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 'Get On Up' Opening Film - Zurich Film Festival 2014
Chadwick Boseman 'Get On Up' Opening Film - Zurich Film Festival 2014

Chadwick Boseman attends the 'Get On Up' Opening Film and Opening Ceremony of the Zurich Film Festival 2014 on September 25, 2014 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman "Get On Up" New York Premiere - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman "Get On Up" New York Premiere - Arrivals

Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the "Get On Up" premiere at The Apollo Theater on July 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet

Chadwick Boseman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' "42" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman 90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Chadwick Boseman 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet

Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman The Cinema Society Hosts A Screening Of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther"
Chadwick Boseman The Cinema Society Hosts A Screening Of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther"

Chadwick Boseman attends the screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" hosted by The Cinema Society on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet
Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet

Chadwick Boseman arrives at the red carpet of the Seoul premiere of 'Black Panther' on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference
Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference

Chadwick Boseman attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of 'Black Panther' on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 25th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman 25th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Show
Chadwick Boseman 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Show

Actor Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award for 'Black Panther' onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610507

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather"
Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather"

Chadwick Boseman attends Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather" at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on June 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 50th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room
Chadwick Boseman 50th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room

Chadwick Boseman, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther,' attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman 91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Chadwick Boseman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk
Chadwick Boseman 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk

Chadwick Boseman is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman "21 Bridges" New York Screening
Chadwick Boseman "21 Bridges" New York Screening

Chadwick Boseman attends the "21 Bridges" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman Photocall For STX Entertainment's "21 Bridges"
Chadwick Boseman Photocall For STX Entertainment's "21 Bridges"

Chadwick Boseman attends the photocall for STX Entertainment's "21 Bridges" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer
Chadwick Boseman
Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

We lost a bright light yesterday (August 28, 2020) and a beautiful human being. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred Marvel’s Black Panther, died at his Los Angeles home Friday of cancer at age 43, surrounded by his wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, and relatives.

Boseman’s death is a great reminder in these times that we are living in as we do not know what someone else is going through. We don’t know someone else’s struggles. Keep that in mind when interacting with others.

Chadwick Boseman 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet
Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Calling him “a true fighter,” Boseman’s family revealed the actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He never made his diagnosis public, even after photos of the gaunt-looking actor appeared on social media.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference
Chadwick Boseman attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of ‘Black Panther’ on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement continued.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” it concluded.

Boseman’s breakout performance came in 2013 when he played Jackie Robinson in the film 42. Boseman’s passing was announced the day Major League Baseball honored Jackie Robinson Day, an annual commemoration delayed by several months due to the pandemic.

Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals
Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther” at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Launch the gallery above to see photos of Chadwick throughout the years.

As news of his death sent shockwaves across Hollywood, Boseman’s colleagues and friends paid tribute on social media.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Remember Cher’s iconic yellow plaid outfit in Clueless? Alicia Silverstone dishes with Vogue about that fashion moment. [OMG BLOG]

★ Say hello to the gay remake of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s raunch anthem “WAP. Watch now! [Towleroad]

★ Singer Madison Beer celebrates one year of no self harm. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Student claims Becki Falwell performed oral sex on him at her home in a new report. [Curt and Frank]

Naomi Osaka withdrew from Cincy, joining sports protests against racial injustice and police brutality. [Kenneth in the 212]

Joey King isn’t wearing a mask, but her Cosmo cover caption says, “Wear a damn mask!” [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Comedian Jim Gaffigan goes OFF after watching the RNC. [Celebitchy]

Darren Criss, in the flesh. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X