+25 View Gallery

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' "42" at the Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 2017 American Music Awards - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet - Show Chadwick Boseman speaks onstage at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Grants Banquet at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on August 2, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman CinemaCon 2014 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company Chadwick Boseman attends The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards brought to you by The Coca-Cola Company during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on March 27, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) And InStyle Celebrate The 2015 Golden Globe Award Season - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman at Fig & Olive Melrose Place on November 20, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 'Get On Up' Opening Film - Zurich Film Festival 2014 Chadwick Boseman attends the 'Get On Up' Opening Film and Opening Ceremony of the Zurich Film Festival 2014 on September 25, 2014 in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman "Get On Up" New York Premiere - Arrivals Actor Chadwick Boseman attends the "Get On Up" premiere at The Apollo Theater on July 21, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' And Legendary Pictures' "42" - Red Carpet Chadwick Boseman attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' "42" at TCL Chinese Theatre on April 9, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Avengers: Infinity War" - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman The Cinema Society Hosts A Screening Of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" Chadwick Boseman attends the screening of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" hosted by The Cinema Society on February 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Red Carpet Chadwick Boseman arrives at the red carpet of the Seoul premiere of 'Black Panther' on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 'Black Panther' Seoul Premiere - Press Conference Chadwick Boseman attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of 'Black Panther' on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's "Black Panther" - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's "Black Panther" at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 25th Annual Screen Actors¬†Guild Awards - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Show Actor Chadwick Boseman accepts the Best Hero award for 'Black Panther' onstage during the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 47th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Denzel Washington - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the 47th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Denzel Washington at Dolby Theatre on June 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) 610507 Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather" Chadwick Boseman attends Premiere Of Netflix's "The Black Godfather" at Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios lot on June 03, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 50th NAACP Image Awards - Press Room Chadwick Boseman, winner of Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for 'Black Panther,' attends the 50th NAACP Image Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 30, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Liliane Lathan/Getty Images for NAACP) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Chadwick Boseman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Chadwick Boseman is introduced in the 2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman "21 Bridges" New York Screening Chadwick Boseman attends the "21 Bridges" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Photocall For STX Entertainment's "21 Bridges" Chadwick Boseman attends the photocall for STX Entertainment's "21 Bridges" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Star, Dead at 44 of Cancer Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman poses in the press room during the 2019 American Music Awards at the Microsoft theatre on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

We lost a bright light yesterday (August 28, 2020) and a beautiful human being. Actor Chadwick Boseman, who starred Marvel’s Black Panther, died at his Los Angeles home Friday of cancer at age 43, surrounded by his wife, singer Taylor Simone Ledward, and relatives.

Boseman’s death is a great reminder in these times that we are living in as we do not know what someone else is going through. We don’t know someone else’s struggles. Keep that in mind when interacting with others.

Chadwick Boseman attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Calling him “a true fighter,” Boseman’s family revealed the actor was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He never made his diagnosis public, even after photos of the gaunt-looking actor appeared on social media.

“It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much.”

Chadwick Boseman attends the press conference for the Seoul premiere of ‘Black Panther’ on February 5, 2018 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement continued.

“The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” it concluded.

Boseman’s breakout performance came in 2013 when he played Jackie Robinson in the film 42. Boseman’s passing was announced the day Major League Baseball honored Jackie Robinson Day, an annual commemoration delayed by several months due to the pandemic.

Chadwick Boseman attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther” at Dolby Theatre on January 29, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Launch the gallery above to see photos of Chadwick throughout the years.

As news of his death sent shockwaves across Hollywood, Boseman’s colleagues and friends paid tribute on social media.

This is a crushing blow. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) August 29, 2020

Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time. pic.twitter.com/vRXxYU8Tbr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) August 29, 2020

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family. pic.twitter.com/C5xGkUi9oZ — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/YQMrEJy90x — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 29, 2020

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through – treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/NaNC5GKuut — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 29, 2020

My prayers go out to Chadwick’s family and loved ones. The world will miss his tremendous talent. God rest his soul. #wakandaforever https://t.co/j5JWSeiqd5 — chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) August 29, 2020

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙 pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

2020 really ain’t shit. Chadwick Boseman, may you eternally rest in power — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 29, 2020

In power



Eternally in power — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) August 29, 2020

I met Chadwick the day Stan put his hand and footprints into the Chinese Theater Forecourt. He was nice and a little nervous, but very regal – like T’challa. And so talented. This is heartbreaking. 43 is too to die. My heart goes out to his family and fellow fans tonight. https://t.co/cdsjU2oB3B — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) August 29, 2020

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/QNvzuZgAbe — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) August 29, 2020

It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 29, 2020

Chadwick Boseman, I pray you are at peace. I’m heartbroken you’re gone but I’m grateful you got the fuck out of here. I know you are in a better place – a place of power. ✊🏽You are now among our ancestors. Thank you for your essence. Thank you for your presence. #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/zlbtnwxfBU — Kendrick Sampson (@kendrick38) August 29, 2020

I am beyond shocked to hear of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He had an amazing energy that you could feel when you were with him. Much love and prayers to his family. May he Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/UHxOQojcOP — Martin Lawrence (@realmartymar) August 29, 2020

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so. pic.twitter.com/jdip3RHoXb — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 29, 2020

Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty. This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman – take this in & celebrate life. He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels. pic.twitter.com/Hj8Cb1IfZS — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 29, 2020