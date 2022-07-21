Socialite Life
Chand Smith: Male Model Spotlight
Chand Smith: Male Model Spotlight

by
July 21, 2022
Chand Smith
Photo via Chand Smith/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Chand Smith.

Chand is repped by by MIKAs Stockholm, Two Management Copenhagen, MUSE New York, DAS Miami, BOOM Milan, IMM Buxelles, Team Models Oslo, East West Models Frankfurt, and BANG Mexico.

He was an ice hockey player before being discovered by a model scout.

STATS

Birth Date: June 3, 1990
Birthplace: Stockholm, Sweden

Height: 6’ 1”
Waist: 30”
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos of Chand Smith

