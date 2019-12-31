Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


CelebrityTV

Charlize Theron Is Totally Stoked for Peter Weber’s Season of The Bachelor

By Miu von Furstenberg 5
"Bombshell" New York Screening Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Charlize Theron can’t wait for the upcoming Bachelor season featuring Peter Weber and shared her excitement with an Instagram post.

Revealing her excitement over the upcoming season of the uber-popular reality dating show, the Bombshell actress posted a picture standing next to a promotional poster of the television show featuring this year’s hunky leading man, Peter Weber.

The ad featured the tagline of the upcoming season, “expect turbulence,” a reference to Peter’s occupation as a Delta airline pilot.

"Bombshell" New York Screening
Charlize Theron attends the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
Related

SAG Awards — Bombshell, Irishman, Fleabag, Judy Stars Top…

Today’s Endnotes: The New Veronica Mars Trailer Has…

“Turbulence I like,” the Oscar winner wrote alongside the picture. Shortly after the picture was posted, Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti left a comment mirroring the actress’ excitement. “Same,” Ashley wrote in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram

Turbulence I like

A post shared by Charlize Theron (@charlizeafrica) on

The show’s official Instagram account replied to Theron, writing, “This is amazing! Let us know what you think when we premiere on January 6!”

This is not the first time the actress has been vocal about being a huge fan of the show. In fact, in 2018, during an appearance at The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress admitted that she has a whole routine based around the series.

Related

2019 Oscar Best Dressed: Lady Gaga, Jason Momoa, Kacey…

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron Are Still in the Friend Zone

"Bombshell" New York Screening
Charlize Theron attends the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“On Monday nights, because my kids can’t read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45, and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, get all ready, and then I watch The Bachelor. And that’s my date night,’ she told Corden.

That said, the actress was quick to say that she didn’t want to be on the show.

Related

Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron May Be a Thing

Lindsay Lohan and a Bangless Jonathan Bennett Enjoy Mean…

“I don’t want to be on the show,” she clarified. “I want to just watch.”

The actress was less than enthusiastic about Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season, however.

"Bombshell" New York Screening
Charlize Theron attends the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

“I mean, literally he — not impressive,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Not impressed with him at all.”

You might also like More from author
X