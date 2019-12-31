Charlize Theron Is Totally Stoked for Peter Weber’s Season of The Bachelor

Charlize Theron can’t wait for the upcoming Bachelor season featuring Peter Weber and shared her excitement with an Instagram post.

Revealing her excitement over the upcoming season of the uber-popular reality dating show, the Bombshell actress posted a picture standing next to a promotional poster of the television show featuring this year’s hunky leading man, Peter Weber.

The ad featured the tagline of the upcoming season, “expect turbulence,” a reference to Peter’s occupation as a Delta airline pilot.

Charlize Theron attends the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“Turbulence I like,” the Oscar winner wrote alongside the picture. Shortly after the picture was posted, Bachelor star Ashley Iaconetti left a comment mirroring the actress’ excitement. “Same,” Ashley wrote in the comments section.

The show’s official Instagram account replied to Theron, writing, “This is amazing! Let us know what you think when we premiere on January 6!”

This is not the first time the actress has been vocal about being a huge fan of the show. In fact, in 2018, during an appearance at The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress admitted that she has a whole routine based around the series.

Charlize Theron attends the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

“On Monday nights, because my kids can’t read a clock yet, so I just get them to bed at like 5:45, and then I open a bottle of wine, take a bath, get all ready, and then I watch The Bachelor. And that’s my date night,’ she told Corden.

That said, the actress was quick to say that she didn’t want to be on the show.

“I don’t want to be on the show,” she clarified. “I want to just watch.”

The actress was less than enthusiastic about Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s season, however.

Charlize Theron attends the “Bombshell” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

“I mean, literally he — not impressive,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Not impressed with him at all.”