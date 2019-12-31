Kim Kardashian Slams Fake News That She JFK’s Bloody Shirt for Daughter North as Christmas Present

Reality star Kim Kardashian has confirmed she did not buy her daughter North the bloody shirt worn by President John F. Kennedy the day he died. And in fact, the KKW Beauty founder thinks it’s a “sick joke.”

A fake photo that appeared to be from Kim’s Instagram stories showed JFK’s white and grey pin-striped shirt was torn and covered with blood.

The caption read: “Along with the Michael Jackson’s jacket and hat, North also got the shirt John F. Kennedy wore when he was assassinated.”

The photo wasn’t seen on Kim’s actual Instagram account because it was never real. Reacting to the viral photo, Kim tweeted: “WOW this is obviously fake!…I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted.”

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

Refinery29 picked up the piece of fake news and reported it as real. “Perhaps even more surprising, though, was that she also gave North the shirt President John F. Kennedy was wearing when he was shot and killed.”

Later on, the writer posed: “What is North West going to do with JFK’s bloody shirt? And why isn’t it in a museum? The visual of the shirt posted on her stories is jarring – and raises questions about why anyone would give a child something so violent.”

They concluded that Kardashian West was building “one hell of a fashion archive for her daughter.”

The article, titled “Kim Kardashian’s Christmas Gifts To North West Were Puzzling,” has since been updated.

“This story has been updated from the original version. Earlier, it included a falsified Instagram image, which has been removed,” a note prefaces the story.

Kardashian purchased the custom velvet, rhinestone-encrusted jacket worn by disgraced late singer Michael Jackson for $95,000 at auction for North for Christmas.

The original Instagram “joke” seemed to have originally stemmed from that purchase.