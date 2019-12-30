Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Links

Nibbly Things: Yes, That Is Sharon Stone’s Profile on Bumble Dating App

By Michael Prieve 1
Show - GQ Men Of The Year Award 2019 Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for GQ Germany

Nibbly Things, is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

Bumble Reinstates Sharon Stone‘s Account After It Was Flagged as Fake [Bloomberg]

• OMG, his butt: Jesse McCartney rings in the New Year by flashing his fans on Instagram! [OMG BLOG]

Eddie Murphy Has No Regrets About “Cringey” Gay Jokes: “I’m a Kid Saying That” — WATCH [Towleroad]

Related

Nibbly Things: Universal Pulls Cats From Its ‘For Your…

You May Run Into Channing Tatum On a Popular Dating App:…

• Twins from TLC UK show die in suicide pact [Evil Beet Gossip]

• The Year in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Fashion [Go Fug Yourself]

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko on his cheating: ‘you publicly humiliated me’ [Celebitchy]

Tommy Paul wants you to know he’s STILL GOT IT. [Kenneth in the 212]

Related

Cats Is Being Updated With Improved Visual Effects: SUNDAY…

SAG Awards — Bombshell, Irishman, Fleabag, Judy Stars Top…

• Happy birthday, Joe Dallesandro! [Boy Culture]

Cats Headed for $100 Million Box Office Loss [Variety]

Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 in Four Decades, Thanks to “All I Want for Christmas” [Billboard]

CELEB SNAPS: Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale

Related

Don’t Believe Everything You Read, Brad Pitt is Very,…

Anna Faris, Family ‘Lucky to Be Alive’ Following…

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 - Press Junket
(L-R) Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale attend a press junket for “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020” on December 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions)

BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Gizelle Bryant

View this post on Instagram

Sitting pretty waiting on 2020 😊🥳

A post shared by gizellebryant (@gizellebryant) on

BEST SONG OF THE DAY OF THE DAY: “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”

Related

Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Reveals the Truth About Dating…

Priyanka Chopra Surprises a Shirtless Nick Jonas With a…

BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO DAY: RuPaul

View this post on Instagram

On Set w/Don Johnson & Jaime Gomez #nashbridges ‘96

A post shared by RuPaul Charles (@rupaulofficial) on

BEST RANDOM INSTAGRAM HOTTIE PHOTO OF THE DAY: Christian Karsunke

BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: John Legend

Featured in the SL Shop

Ninja Smart Screen Blender with 1000-Watt Base, 4-Auto-iQ Programs, Touchscreen Display, Total Crushing Pitcher, (CT650), Black

Make sure this fits by entering your model number.
1000 watts of power to crush through tough ingredients like ice and frozen fruit
Intuitive Touchscreen– easy to clean, longer lasting, more intuitive compared to blenders with Mylar buttons

$129.99 $81.43
Shop now
You might also like More from author
X