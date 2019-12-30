Nibbly Things: Yes, That Is Sharon Stone’s Profile on Bumble Dating App

Nibbly Things, is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.
• Bumble Reinstates Sharon Stone‘s Account After It Was Flagged as Fake [Bloomberg]
• OMG, his butt: Jesse McCartney rings in the New Year by flashing his fans on Instagram! [OMG BLOG]
• Eddie Murphy Has No Regrets About “Cringey” Gay Jokes: “I’m a Kid Saying That” — WATCH [Towleroad]
• Twins from TLC UK show die in suicide pact [Evil Beet Gossip]
• The Year in Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Fashion [Go Fug Yourself]
• Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko on his cheating: ‘you publicly humiliated me’ [Celebitchy]
• Tommy Paul wants you to know he’s STILL GOT IT. [Kenneth in the 212]
• Happy birthday, Joe Dallesandro! [Boy Culture]
• Cats Headed for $100 Million Box Office Loss [Variety]
• Mariah Carey Becomes First Artist at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100 in Four Decades, Thanks to “All I Want for Christmas” [Billboard]
