Caitlyn Jenner Says She Apologized to Her Kids After Huge I’m a Celeb Exit Backlash

Caitlyn Jenner has explained why she apologized to her family after she left the I’m A Celeb jungle and wasn’t greeted by anyone.

Having captured the hearts of viewers during her time in the I’m A Celeb camp, Caitlyn left the show on a somewhat sad note as she crossed the jungle bridge only to find no one awaiting her.

Normally, contestants are greeted by a close family member or loved one when they are eliminated from the show.

However, in Caitlyn’s case, she was left posing for photos alone.

Following the disappointing moment, fans began to bash the Jenner and Kardashian clan for not making an effort to support their dad.

Although the initial criticism was both scathing and widespread, eventually, Brandon Jenner and Kim Kardashian lashed back claiming that no one from the show had ever even reached out to them.

Brandon stated that he had not been contacted by anyone from the show and also suggested that Caitlyn’s isolation might have been a “storyline” the show’s producers were looking to push.

Echoing Brandon’s comments, Kim said: “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

However, it seemed like Kylie Jenner, 22, and Kendall Jenner, 24, couldn’t wait for Cait to return as they decorated her room with gold, white and pink balloons in addition to hanging up a “Welcome Home” sign. “Thank you my [babies],” she wrote via Instagram on December 10, 2019.

Aww.