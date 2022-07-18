Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Chris Evans is “laser-focused” on finding a life partner.

The 41-year-old actor – who has dated the likes of Jessica Biel and Minka Kelly – has reportedly been single since 2018 but is now ready to find someone to settle down with because a career in show business is “full of doubt.”

Speaking on ‘Shondaland’, he said: “Okay, good question. Thank you for a good question. My goodness. Laser focus — you know what? We’re gonna do this. I’m gonna give you a good answer. Maybe [I’m] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with. I mean, look, I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But…even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into. Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with.”

The ‘Captain America’ star last had a public relationship with ‘Big Mouth’ actress Jenny Slate – who is now married to writer Ben Shattuck – and when that came to an end in 2018 after two years, Chris admitted at the time he was still in search of a wife hoped to have children one day.

He said at the time: “I really want kids. Yeah, I do. I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things. I want a wife, I want kids. I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s*** like that.”