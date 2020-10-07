We have seen quite a bit of Chris Evans lately, and his newest video (which was posted on purpose) is giving us a good look at Captain America‘s tattoos.

The 39-year-old has just shared a video of himself shirtless while testing out the freezing water of his swimming pool.

In the clip posted on his Instagram Stories, Evans wore a pair of black swim trunks, showing off his chiseled chest and abs, which are decorated with an array of tattoos. He stood on the pool’s edge as he prepared to jump into his pool. He then did a perfect backflip before he let out an expletive over how cold the water was.

Photo via Instagram

The Avengers: Endgame star captioned the video, “Last swim before the pool hibernates…(It was freezing!)” He additionally poked fun at his pale complexion, writing, “I wonder what it’s like to be tan.”

Chris Evans Loves Tattoos

Photo via Instagram

Evans had commented on his tattoos in the past.

“I really like tattoos but the problem is, when you wear a short-sleeve shirt in a movie, that’s an extra hour in the makeup chair. So, it’s not worth it,” he told Maude Garrett for The Hot Hits Live From LA interview in 2014.

“I’m all for tattoos, but just somewhere they can be hidden.”

Watch the Chris Evans video below

