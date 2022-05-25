Socialite Life
Chris Hemsworth is naked and tied up in new Thor trailer — WATCH
Chris Hemsworth is naked and tied up in new Thor trailer — WATCH

May 25, 2022
Photo by Marvel Studios/Disney

Chris Hemsworth has given fans a thrill by showing off his naked self in the latest trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder.

The 38-year-old Australian actor returns as the God of War in the fourth Thor movie, revealing he has returned to peak physical form, after MCU fans last saw him unfit and overweight in Avengers: Endgame.

The trailer shows Thor working out saying: “He got in shape. He went from dad bod to god bod.”

Before Natalie Portman appears as his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, aka Mighty Thor, and takes his hammer.

Christian Bale is then revealed as villain Gorr The God Butcher and the trailer ends with Russell Crowe as God of Thunder Zeus, humiliating Thor by flicking off his disguise in front of his entire court.

Hemsworth is then shown completely in the nude from behind, shouting: “You flicked too hard dammit!”

Photo by Marvel Studios/Disney
Photo by Marvel Studios/Disney

Portman as Jane and Tessa Thompson as King Valkyrie watch Thor standing naked in chains and Jane asks: “Shall we help him.”

Valkyrie replies: “Eventually, grape?” as they enjoy the view.

This is going to be a fun one!

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released on 8 July, 2022.

Tags
