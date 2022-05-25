Socialite Life
Now Reading
Taylor Swift ‘filled with rage and grief’ as celebrities react to Uvalde shooting
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Taylor Swift ‘filled with rage and grief’ as celebrities react to Uvalde shooting

by
May 25, 2022
Robb Elementary School
Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Taylor Swift is “filled with rage and grief” after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (24.05.22), and celebrities have been calling for change in the United States.

Sharing a video of NBA coach Steve Kerr’s passionate plea for tighter gun control, Taylor tweeted: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde.

“By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.

“Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Golden State Warriors coach Kerr emotionally urged politicians to take action as he blasted the “pathetic” state of affairs, and refused to discuss basketball during his press conference.

He said: “I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there.

“I’m so tired of the – I’m sorry – I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”

He added: “I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like.”

Taking to Twitter, Chris Evans simply said: “F****** ENOUGH!!!!”

Selena Gomez called on “those in power” to “stop giving lip service” and take action.

She wrote: “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education.

See Also
Linda Evans and Joan Collins
Joan Collins lifts lid on frosty relationship with Dynasty co-star Linda Evans

“A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?

“It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually chance the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor Dan Levy tweeted: “Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics?”

Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell wrote: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f****** murdered today.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top