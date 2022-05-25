Taylor Swift ‘filled with rage and grief’ as celebrities react to Uvalde shooting

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Taylor Swift is “filled with rage and grief” after the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

At least 19 children and two adults were killed by a gunman at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday (24.05.22), and celebrities have been calling for change in the United States.

Sharing a video of NBA coach Steve Kerr’s passionate plea for tighter gun control, Taylor tweeted: “Filled with rage and grief, and so broken by the murders in Uvalde.

“By Buffalo, Laguna Woods and so many others. By the ways in which we, as a nation, have become conditioned to unfathomable and unbearable heartbreak.

“Steve’s words ring so true and cut so deep.”

Golden State Warriors coach Kerr emotionally urged politicians to take action as he blasted the “pathetic” state of affairs, and refused to discuss basketball during his press conference.

He said: “I’m tired. I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there.

“I’m so tired of the – I’m sorry – I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough.”

He added: “I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings, I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like.”

Taking to Twitter, Chris Evans simply said: “F****** ENOUGH!!!!”

Selena Gomez called on “those in power” to “stop giving lip service” and take action.

She wrote: “Today in my home state of Texas 18 innocent students were killed while simply trying to get an education.

“A teacher killed doing her job; an invaluable yet sadly under appreciated job. If children aren’t safe at school where are they safe?

“It’s so frustrating and I’m not sure what to say anymore. Those in power need to stop giving lip service and actually chance the laws to prevent these shootings in the future.”

‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor Dan Levy tweeted: “Children. What will it take to prioritize humanity over politics?”

Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell wrote: “Anyone saying ‘now isn’t the time to talk about gun control’ doesn’t care that kids got f****** murdered today.”