Chris Hemsworth, Matt Bomer, Nick Adams and More Insta Snaps

By Miu von Furstenberg
Chris Hemsworth Photo via Chris Hemsworth / Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Chris Hemsworth is working it, selfie time with Matt Bomer, Nick Adams gives good back and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jacob Artist

View this post on Instagram

hiya🍊

A post shared by jacob artist (@jacobartist) on

Nick Adams

View this post on Instagram

backbone.

A post shared by NICK ADAMS (@thenickadams) on

Travis Wall

Prince Royce

Rome Flynn

View this post on Instagram

a quick one for you

A post shared by energy⚡️ (@romeflynn) on

Pietro Boselli

View this post on Instagram

Fall seven times, stand up eight. @petradesign

A post shared by Pietro Boselli (@pietroboselli) on

Rob Lowe

View this post on Instagram

Just two Ohio boys.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe) on

Zacahry Quinto

View this post on Instagram

the family that plays (banjo) together…

A post shared by Zachary Quinto (@zacharyquinto) on

Jason Derulo

Chris Hemsworth

The men of Riverdale

Matt Bomer

X