Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters Split After 10 Days of Marriage

May we please have a moment of silence for the abrupt ending of Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters‘ marriage.

The news of their split spread on the internet like wildfire as many were taken aback given the two had exchanged vows only 12 days ago, on January 20.

The 52-year-old actor and activist had publicized the news through an exclusive statement given to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pamela Anderson attends the 17th “Diner De La Mode” as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union. We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process,” she said.

“With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. Thank you for respecting our privacy,” she added.

It was further reported by The Hollywood Reporter that the two hadn’t yet filed legal paperwork for a marriage certificate following their nuptials on January 20.

This comes merely eight days after Anderson shared her first picture with Peters as a married couple on her Instagram Stories.

