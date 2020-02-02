Red Carpet Recap: Sam Heughan, Conrad Ricamora, Sean Combs, Tyler Oakley and More!

It was another banner week for the red carpet with a bevy of handsome Hollywood hotties hitting the red carpet for events such as the Premiere Of YouTube Originals’ Justin Bieber: Seasons, The Rhythm Section New York Screening, 92nd Oscars Nominees Luncheon, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn World Premiere, 2nd Costume Designers Guild Awards, RuPaul’s Drag Race Live! World Premiere, Rolling Stone Live Miami, EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 Nominees’ Party, and more!

Per usual there were a few fashion missteps, but we all make fashion mistakes, right?

Some of our favorite looks from our favorite men are featured below from this past week.

Once you’ve checked out those, launch the gallery below to see photos of Jude Law, Adam Scott, Jack Lowden, Kevin Bacon, Brad Pitt and a slew of other hotties.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 01: Sam Heughan attends the 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards at Edison Ballroom on February 01, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Conrad Ricamora attends the Television Academy’s 25th Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Saban Media Center on January 28, 2020 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Mark Wahlberg attends the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “McMillion$” at the Landmark Theater on January 30, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Sean Combs attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 30: Tyler Oakley attends the world premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!” at Flamingo Las Vegas on January 30, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Launch the gallery by clicking any of the images below to see more red carpet highlights from the past week.

