Pornhub Gave Kumail Nanjiani a Free 10-Year Premium Subscription for His Jacked Bod Pic

Kumail Nanjiani‘s 2020 is quickly becoming a banner year for the actor.

This November, he will kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his starring role in Eternals, for which he got absolutely ripped.

He has also been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and included in TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People list.

But there is one prize that Kumail holds near and dear to his heart.

“They gave me a 10-year subscription to Pornhub Premium,” Nanjiani proudly told Conan O’Brien while doing the rounds on the late-night talk show circuit.

When the actor shared a photo of his newly shredded physique in December 2019, the transformation went viral — and it turns out, the image ended up on the adult website.

Nanjiani explained that Pornhub offered him the subscription in exchange for permission to keep using the pic, which now sits as the title image for the section of the site dedicated to content featuring “Muscular Men.”

It’s a deal that Nanjiani has found mutually beneficial, to say the least.

“I will say, because people are like, why do you need to pay for porn, and I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this… it’s access to a whole new world,” he said. “Free porn is good, but when you go to Premium? I could develop fetishes, crazy ones, over the next 10 years, and I know I’ll be taken care of. There’s a lot.”

