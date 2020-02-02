Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


Celebrity

Pornhub Gave Kumail Nanjiani a Free 10-Year Premium Subscription for His Jacked Bod Pic

By Michael Prieve 1
Kumail Nanjiani Photo via Kumail Nanjiani / Instagram

Kumail Nanjiani‘s 2020 is quickly becoming a banner year for the actor.

This November, he will kick off Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his starring role in Eternals, for which he got absolutely ripped.

He has also been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and included in TIME‘s 100 Most Influential People list.

But there is one prize that Kumail holds near and dear to his heart.

Related

Jessica Simpson Talks Kissing Justin Timberlake and Dishes…

Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch Represent…

“They gave me a 10-year subscription to Pornhub Premium,” Nanjiani proudly told Conan O’Brien while doing the rounds on the late-night talk show circuit.

When the actor shared a photo of his newly shredded physique in December 2019, the transformation went viral — and it turns out, the image ended up on the adult website.

View this post on Instagram

I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked. I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world. I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time. So big thanks to @grantrobertsfit who started working with me at the beginning of the year and made me understand true physical pain for months and months. Then, once we started shooting, a massive thanks to @davidhigginslondon and his team (@ellispartridge, @thebeardypt, @tomcheesemanfitness) for training me almost every day and making me strong, limber and injury free. I can almost touch my toes now. (And thank you for forcing me to do cheat meals David.) Matthews Street Catering for their delicious and healthy meals. And finally, the biggest thanks goes to @emilyvgordon for putting up with me complaining and talking about only working out and dieting for the last year. I promise I’ll be interesting again some day. #thirstyshirtless (Photo by @markupson.) (edit: I left off one very important person: @lancecallahan who trained me for 6 years and helped me build the foundation I could use to do this. Thank you!)

A post shared by @ kumailn on

Nanjiani explained that Pornhub offered him the subscription in exchange for permission to keep using the pic, which now sits as the title image for the section of the site dedicated to content featuring “Muscular Men.”

Related

Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes She Was on Mushrooms When Vagina…

YouTube Star NikkieTutorials Comes Out as Trans to Thwart…

It’s a deal that Nanjiani has found mutually beneficial, to say the least.

“I will say, because people are like, why do you need to pay for porn, and I do not work for Pornhub, they have not paid me to say this… it’s access to a whole new world,” he said. “Free porn is good, but when you go to Premium? I could develop fetishes, crazy ones, over the next 10 years, and I know I’ll be taken care of. There’s a lot.”

From Our Partners

Related

Pete Davidson Talks Kaia Gerber Romance, Implies He’s…

Kendall Jenner Quizzes Harry Styles on Which of His Songs…

  • OMG, He’s Naked: Luca Argentero in Cha Cha Cha [OMG BLOG]
  • Matt Bomer and Sean Hayes Test Their Taste Buds: WATCH [Towleroad]
  • Peppa Pig Has Left the Building [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • Zendaya Once Again Looks Good In Something Confusing [Go Fug Yourself]
  • People Are Getting Confused and Thinking Coronavirus Is Related to the Beer [Celebitchy]
  • Win a (Sex) Date With Donald Trump [Kenneth in the 212]
  • Adam Roberts: His New Music Is Out [Boy Culture]

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

Related

Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin Casts Peloton Wife in…

Taylor Swift Breaks Michael Jackson’s American Music…

You might also like More from author
X