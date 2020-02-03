Socialite Life
Male Model Monday: Nolan Zarlin, Parker Hurley, Xavier Serrano & More

By Miu von Furstenberg 7
Nolan Zarlin Photo via Nolan Zarlin / Instagram

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for some sizzling photos of some very hot male models?

On this Male Model Monday, we are featuring photos from some of the sexiest male models — Nolan Zarlin, Parker Hurley, Xavier Serrano and more!

Check out the photos:

Puckering up with Xavier Serrano.

View this post on Instagram

X stop with the funny faces

A post shared by Xavier Serrano (@xserrano9) on

Flexing with Eian Scully.

View this post on Instagram

#riseandgrind

A post shared by Eian Scully (@eianscully) on

Draping by Nathan Maillard.

Muscles by Stephan Petrov.

Kacey Carrig and the perfect background.

Joe Weir is in paradise.

Jules Horn and his eyes.

Stretching with Parker Hurley.

Bedding it with Emilio Flores.

View this post on Instagram

Me haces bien, enciendes luces en mi alma.

A post shared by Emilio Flores (@emilioflores) on

Nolan Zarlin.

View this post on Instagram

Waitin’ on ya.. 😅

A post shared by nolanzarlin (@nolanzarlin) on

