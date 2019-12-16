Kumail Nanjiani Got Amazingly Ripped for Marvel’s Eternals: ENDNOTES

Kumail Nanjiani, the talented comedian, writer and actor who you’ve possibly seen in HBO’s Silicon Valley or the film The Big Sick, is still a talented comedian, writer and actor — but he now also has muscles. And people have taken note, largely because it’s hard to miss when someone posts shirtless photos of their veiny, muscled body on Instagram.

While debuting his new build on social media, Nanjiani admitted that he “never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless” photo, but he made an exception because “I’ve worked way too hard for way too long.”

Nanjiani said he worked with multiple trainers to achieve his new look after deciding he wanted to transform himself ahead of taking a role in Marvel’s Eternals.

“I would not have been able to do this if I didn’t have a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid for by the biggest studio in the world,” he said. “I’m glad I look like this, but I also understand why I never did before. It would have been impossible without these resources and time.” [CNN]

His co-star Simu Liu isn’t half-bad to ogle either!

Marvel fans: "Oh no! RDJ and Chris Evans are leaving the MCU. What are we going to do??"



Simu Liu and Kumail Nanjiani: "I think we can be of assistance…" pic.twitter.com/ztzFZiJ2oe — Curtis Kimberlin Jr 🎄 (@ckimberlinjr) December 16, 2019

Jason Derulo has been making headlines lately for what he’s… err… packing below deck. He’s also busy promoting Cats and shared that he thinks the special effects department may have had their work cut out for them.

During a Monday interview on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy with Andy Cohen, the 30-year-old musician revealed that he thinks his package was CGI’d out of the film entirely.

“They did CGI. I noticed that,” he tells Cohen. “You think they airbrushed your penis out of Cats?” Cohen asks.

“One-hundred and twenty-five percent,” Derulo insists. “I could see it in the trailer.” [ET Online]

