The New Top Gun: Maverick Trailer Is Here and It Will Blow You Away — WATCH

A new trailer for Top Gun: Maverick is giving fans a better look at the sequel to the iconic Tom Cruise film released more than three decades ago.

Cruise returns as Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell. With more than 30 years’ experience under his belt, he is now a flight school instructor training a new generation of Top Gun graduates. Among the class Lt. Bradley “rooster” Bradshaw, the son of his late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw, who died in the first film.

The trailer boasts plenty of action-packed scenes in jets and on motorcycles but still doesn’t reveal too much of the plot.

Cruise revealed the first trailer for the film this summer at San Diego Comic-Con. He said the film is a “love letter to aviation” and the cast and crew worked with the Navy for all of the flying in the film.

The official plot synopsis also hints at a dangerous and possibly life-threatening mission. “Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it,” the synopsis reads.

Along with Cruise and Teller, the film also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Val Kilmer and Manny Jacinto.

Synopsis:

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.”

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it

Watch the Top Gun: Maverick trailer below:

In theaters on June 26, 2020.

If you’re into movies, check out these other amazing movie trailers.

In the Heights

The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to the event of the summer, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big… In the Heights.

Lights up on Washington Heights…The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.

In the Heights fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda’s kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu’s lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

In theaters on June 26, 2020.

Wonder Woman 1984

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.

In theaters on June 5, 2020.

No Time To Die

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

In theaters on April 10, 2020.

Black Widow

Black Widow, also known as Natasha Romanoff and played by Scarlett Johansson, has referred to the Avengers as her family throughout the franchise, which has included only quick flashbacks and allusions to her origins. But the trailer shows a gathering of family from her past complete with precisely choreographed combat and dry comedic jabs.

In theaters on May 1, 2020.

Antebellum

Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late. ANTEBELLUM is a terrifying new thriller from the producer of the acclaimed films GET OUT and US, and groundbreaking directors Gerard Bush and Christoper Renz (Bush+Renz) – an exciting new voice in filmmaking.

In theaters on April 24, 2020.

Cats

It’s about cats.

In theaters on December 25, 2019.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run for Life

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

In theaters in May 2020.

CHECK OUT MORE MOVIE TRAILERS BY CLICKING THE LINK BELOW!