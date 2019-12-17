Brad Pitt Got Into the Holiday Spirit At Ex Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas Party

Jennifer Aniston threw a Christmas tree trimming party this past Saturday, December 14, 2019, and her ex-husband, Brad Pitt was one of the guests.
Now, before you jump to conclusions, it’s important to know a few things. Pitt was just one of many A-listers who attended Aniston’s annual bash.
Other celebs who went include Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Jimmy Kimmel, according to People magazine. And Aniston and Pitt have maintained a “friendly” relationship for a while now. Need we remind you that he attended her 50th birthday party back in February 2019?
“They have been in touch a few times since her birthday and are keeping it friendly,” a source tells People. Earlier they added, “The annual tree-trimming party is always Jen’s favorite to host. She loves Christmas. As usual, a large group of friends attended.”
So, no, this doesn’t mean Aniston and Pitt are getting back together. Their relationship ended over a decade ago, after all. They’ve moved on and clearly have a very nice rapport with one another.
This wasn’t the first time Pitt and Aniston had reconnected in 2019. In February, the actor also attended her 50th birthday bash at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood.
“[They have a ] very civil relationship,” a source told People magazine at the time. “He would not have been asked to come if that weren’t the case. It was a big night for Jen. The important people in her life gathered to celebrate with her. Brad fits into that group, and it was natural that he would want to come.”
Pitt and Aniston split in 2005 and he quickly moved on to Angelina Jolie, who he was with for 12 years, two of which they were married. They separated in 2016. Meanwhile, Aniston was married to actor Justin Theroux, with the pair splitting in February 2018 after two years of marriage.