Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Chris Pratt doesn’t like being called Chris.

The 43-year-old actor – who has son Jack, nine, with ex-wife Anna Faris and daughters Lyla, 22 months, and five-week-old Eloise – with spouse Katherine Schwarzenegger – insisted no one close to him ever uses his first name and it “feels weird” when people address him that way, as he usually answers to his surname or his initials.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s ‘Pop Culture Spotlight’, host Jessica Shaw asked him: “What do they call you? Pratt?”

He replied: “Yep. Pratt. CP. You know, CP. ‘Hey, CP.’ But no one calls me Chris.

“My friend, Chad. I went golfing with my friend, Chad, my pastor the other day and he was like, ‘No one calls you Chris? I’m gonna call you Chris. Alright, Chris. You’re up.’ And I was like, ‘No, it feels weird. It’s not my name. Don’t call me Chris.’ “

Two years ago, the ‘Jurassic World’ actor’s friends – including Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo – sprang to his defence after he was branded the “worst Hollywood Chris” by Twitter users in response to a question from filmmaker Amy Berg, with many citing his political beliefs as a reason to single him out ahead of the likes of Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth.

Robert insisted his friend is a “real Christian” who always displays “positivity and gratitude”, as well as praising Chris’ wife and her famous family.

He wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and his pal: “What a world… The “sinless” are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt….

“A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude… AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value.”

Mark insisted Pratt is a “solid” man and shouldn’t be singled out for his assumed conservative views.

He tweeted: “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is.

“I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.(sic)”

Director James Gunn hailed the star as the “best dude in the world”, while Zoe Saldana insisted those who knew him really know his “heart and worth”.