Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby

by
September 18, 2020
Chrissy Teigen
Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

A pregnant Chrissy Teigen accidentally revealed the gender of her baby yesterday (September 17, 2020) while posting a series of Instagram Stories.

She said in her Instagram story:

“My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies, with Luna, with Miles, it just stopped him, it stopped taking care of him … I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all.”

Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 2019 Baby2Baby Fundraising Gala at 3Labs in Culver City, California on November 9, 2019. – Baby2Baby will honor Chrissy Teigen with the Giving Tree Award, presented by John Legend, for her commitment to children in need. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

“The baby is really, really healthy. He’s big – oops. Hahahaha might as well tell you … I’m stupid. anyway. So it’s growing beautifully. I’m feeling really good but my placenta’s really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot.”

“So basically, it’s just pretty high risk and it’s just – this poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving. So I’m complete and total – don’t get out, except to pee-pee – bed rest.”

Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“It’s such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work, and I was so excited to talk to so many different people and do these events, because it would start to feel like normal life again. The timing is just shit, I apologize, but I have to make baby okay, so there you go. Thank you for all your well-wishes.”

See Also
Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio
The Five — Wanda Sykes and Scott Baio, Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK, Baby Rhinos, Thank Nurses, Naomi Watts

John Legend and Chrissy announced the baby news last month by revealing her baby bump in his “Wild” music video.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ These dogs are very scared of tiny little cats. [OMG BLOG]

Seth Meyers and Cynthia Nixon compare “Black Lives Matter” protests to the early days of the AIDS crisis: WATCH. [Towleroad]

Sopranos star Lorraine Bracco getting her own HGTV show! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Cheer star Jerry Harris arrested and charged with producing child porn. [Curt and Frank]

Andy Murray is open to the renaming Margaret Court Arena, marrying Roger Federer. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ All the non-trouser looks from the 2020 ACM‘s! [Go Fug Yourself]

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “feel suffocated and stressed” after buying a new home. [Celebitchy]

Madonna plays a fragment of a very early demo, “Love Is the Reason.” [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X