Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals the Sex Of Her Baby

A pregnant Chrissy Teigen accidentally revealed the gender of her baby yesterday (September 17, 2020) while posting a series of Instagram Stories.

She said in her Instagram story:

“My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies, with Luna, with Miles, it just stopped him, it stopped taking care of him … I was getting huge, but he wasn’t getting big at all.”

Chrissy Teigen arrives for the 2019 Baby2Baby Fundraising Gala at 3Labs in Culver City, California on November 9, 2019. – Baby2Baby will honor Chrissy Teigen with the Giving Tree Award, presented by John Legend, for her commitment to children in need. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

“The baby is really, really healthy. He’s big – oops. Hahahaha might as well tell you … I’m stupid. anyway. So it’s growing beautifully. I’m feeling really good but my placenta’s really, really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot.”

“So basically, it’s just pretty high risk and it’s just – this poor thing has been through so much already. We just have to get my placenta healthy again, and that means not moving. So I’m complete and total – don’t get out, except to pee-pee – bed rest.”

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

“It’s such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work, and I was so excited to talk to so many different people and do these events, because it would start to feel like normal life again. The timing is just shit, I apologize, but I have to make baby okay, so there you go. Thank you for all your well-wishes.”

John Legend and Chrissy announced the baby news last month by revealing her baby bump in his “Wild” music video.