Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS

If you have $23.95 million laying around, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s home could be yours!

Chrissy Teigen’s mom does live with the family as well, so maybe they are in need of a bigger space?

If you pony up and purchase the home, you’ll get to enjoy stunning hillside views, a huge outdoor space with a plunge pool, and other improvements that have been made by John and Chrissy since they bought the property from Rihanna for $14 million in 2015.

Among the changes the couple made to the house are an intricate patterned ceiling from Thailand, oak floors and steel-rolled walls, which are described in the listing as “exuding sensuality.”

As “befits a culinary influencer and cookbook author,” the designer chef’s kitchen features custom appliances and an eat-in island, and opens out into the family room, which is divided from a formal living room by a double-sided fireplaces.

The house also includes a soundproofed cinema room, a home gym and a huge master bedroom with a unique brass and concrete fireplace, as well as his-and-hers closets.

The property has an elaborate security system and is also protected by walls and gates.

The listing comes four months after the couple paid $5.1 million for a live/work space in West Hollywood, which Variety reports will be used by Chrissy as a set for her upcoming cooking show.

Work on the “organic modern” property has just been complete and the wood and glass building features a Smart Home system to control the home’s lights, audio, and cameras from afar, while the luxury kitchen – which joins onto a spacious living room – boasts high-end Miele appliances and a large countertop.