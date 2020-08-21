Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS

by
August 21, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home +10
View Gallery
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
1 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
2 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
3 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
4 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
5 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
6 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
7 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
8 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
9 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
10 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
11 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
12 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
13 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
14 Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Selling Beverly Hills Home – PHOTOS
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home

If you have $23.95 million laying around, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend‘s home could be yours!

Chrissy Teigen’s mom does live with the family as well, so maybe they are in need of a bigger space?

If you pony up and purchase the home, you’ll get to enjoy stunning hillside views, a huge outdoor space with a plunge pool, and other improvements that have been made by John and Chrissy since they bought the property from Rihanna for $14 million in 2015.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home

Among the changes the couple made to the house are an intricate patterned ceiling from Thailand, oak floors and steel-rolled walls, which are described in the listing as “exuding sensuality.”

As “befits a culinary influencer and cookbook author,” the designer chef’s kitchen features custom appliances and an eat-in island, and opens out into the family room, which is divided from a formal living room by a double-sided fireplaces.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home

The house also includes a soundproofed cinema room, a home gym and a huge master bedroom with a unique brass and concrete fireplace, as well as his-and-hers closets.

See Also
Supernatural EW
The Supernatural 300th Episode Celebrated by Entertainment Weekly

The property has an elaborate security system and is also protected by walls and gates.

The listing comes four months after the couple paid $5.1 million for a live/work space in West Hollywood, which Variety reports will be used by Chrissy as a set for her upcoming cooking show.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home

Work on the “organic modern” property has just been complete and the wood and glass building features a Smart Home system to control the home’s lights, audio, and cameras from afar, while the luxury kitchen – which joins onto a spacious living room – boasts high-end Miele appliances and a large countertop.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Beverly Hills Home

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Say hello to the world’s most dangerous amusement park. You have to see the INSANE trailer for the real life Action Park. [OMG BLOG]

★ A woman coughed in the face of a customer who called out her boyfriend for not wearing a mask in a Costco store in California. [Towleroad]

Kelly Osbourne spotted for the first time since revealing her weight loss! [Evil Beet Gossip]

Randy Rainbow’s dozens of horrific old racist and transphobic tweets resurface. [Curt and Frank]

Dominic Thiem is the new brand ambassador for Duravit. [Kenneth in the 212]

Elizabeth Taylor spent a ton of time on yachts and looked fabulous while doing so. [Go Fug Yourself]

Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park to produce, star in Asian-American heist movie. [Celebitchy]

★ A fist fight erupts when American Airlines passenger refuses to wear a mask. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X