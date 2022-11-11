Chrissy Teigen bares her growing baby bump in sexy nude selfie — see the racy snap!

Published by

OK Magazine

Chrissy Teigen isn’t afraid to let it all show! In fact, the model took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 9, to show off her growing baby bump — while naked.

“Thank you @doctorberlin for my acid reflux tape (it works!!???) and for being my main man for many years! And for watching barbarian with me,” the cookbook author, 36, captioned a snapshot of herself covering of breasts while her belly hung over the sink.

As OK! previously reported, Teigen — who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with husband John Legend — the Hollywood starlet hasn’t been shy about posting her bump all over social media.

That same night, she showed off her tan dress, writing, “tonight at @byheart ❤️❤️❤️.”

@chrissyteigen/instagram

Of course, people loved seeing Teigen so happy. One person wrote, “You rock pregnancy so well. I was a total mess,” while another added, “You look so pretty!”

A third person gushed, “You’re perfect. Love you!”

On November 8, Teigen sported a silk dress and showed off her stomach in a cute video clip.

CHRISSY TEIGEN & JOHN LEGEND’S SON MILES HAS INHERITED THE SINGER’S FLAIR FOR FASHION: ‘HE LOVES A SUIT!’

@chrissyteigen/instagram

In August, Teigen announced she and Legend would be welcoming another child — not too long after she lost her third child, a boy named Jack. “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the TV personality wrote.

“Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still,” she continued. “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”