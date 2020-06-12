Chrissy Teigen has had her breast implants removed.
The Cravings author revealed in May she was set to undergo surgery to have her implants removed because she was ”over” having a large chest, and on Thursday (11.06.20) the star announced she has gone under the knife for the successful procedure.
Chrissy posted a picture of a note her four-year-old daughter Luna had written for her, which read: ”BYE BOOBIES.
And alongside the images, the 34-year-old model wrote: ”Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least (sic)”
In May, Teigen confirmed she was having her breast implants removed after she shared a video of herself getting a coronavirus test.
“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she said. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”
“Don’t worry about me,” she added. “All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”
Heal quickly, Chrissy!
THE LATEST
- J.K. Rowling Ex-Husband Jorge Arantes Admits Slapping Her, But Says ‘I’m Not Sorry’
- White Celebrities Are Apologizing for Racism and, Ah, Well… — WATCH
- Chrissy Teigen Receives ‘Bye Boobies’ Notes From Her Kids
- The Five — What We Do in the Shadows, Harvey Guillen, Friends Reunion, Succession, and the Cooking Grandpa
- Samantha Ware on Why She Exposed Lea Michele and Shares Details on the ‘Sh*t In My Wig’ Story
FROM OUR PARTNERS
DISCLAIMER: We only feature things that we love. If you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale.