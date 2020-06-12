Chrissy Teigen Receives ‘Bye Boobies’ Notes From Her Kids

Chrissy Teigen has had her breast implants removed.

The Cravings author revealed in May she was set to undergo surgery to have her implants removed because she was ”over” having a large chest, and on Thursday (11.06.20) the star announced she has gone under the knife for the successful procedure.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2014 ESPYS at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 16, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Chrissy posted a picture of a note her four-year-old daughter Luna had written for her, which read: ”BYE BOOBIES.

”BYE BOOBIES. ”Have fun puncing your boobies out ”Love Luna (sic)” Luna legend

And alongside the images, the 34-year-old model wrote: ”Surgery went perfectly! So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least (sic)”

In May, Teigen confirmed she was having her breast implants removed after she shared a video of herself getting a coronavirus test.

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” she said. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

Chrissy Teigen attends the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 13, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

“Don’t worry about me,” she added. “All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Heal quickly, Chrissy!

