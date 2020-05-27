Chrissy Teigen Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed, ‘I’m Just Over It’

After first announcing her intentions back in March, Chrissy Teigen said Tuesday that she’s scheduled surgery to remove her breast implants.

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!” she explained. “So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️.”

In March, earlier this year, Chrissy had admitted to having undergone a surgery for breast enhancement.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” Teigen, 34, said at the time, adding, “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” reported Page Six.

As for taking the COVID-19 test, of course, people were quick to judge without knowing the full story. Teigen shared a video of her COVID-19 swab test with her Twitter followers.

A few Twitter users were quick to ask why Teigen was getting tested and accused her of getting the test for “shits and giggles.”

Teigen shared that she was prepping for a surgery and needed to have the test done before she could have the procedure as it was mandatory. Plus, in Los Angeles where Teigen lives, anyone can get tested for free.

Everyone in LA can get tested for free. I’m having surgery and had to. I’m sorry if this offends you. https://t.co/2EFZeowzuq — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 26, 2020

