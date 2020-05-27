Socialite Life
Now Reading
Chrissy Teigen Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed, ‘I’m Just Over It’
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Chrissy Teigen Is Having Her Breast Implants Removed, ‘I’m Just Over It’

by
May 27, 2020
Chrissy Teigen
Photo by Getty Images

After first announcing her intentions back in March, Chrissy Teigen said Tuesday that she’s scheduled surgery to remove her breast implants.

“A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie!” she explained. “So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat. ❤️.”

In March, earlier this year, Chrissy had admitted to having undergone a surgery for breast enhancement.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” Teigen, 34, said at the time, adding, “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed,” reported Page Six.

Netflix Special Screening of BETWEEN TWO FERNS: THE MOVIE
Chrissy Teigen attends Netflix’s special screening of “Between Two Ferns: The Movie” on September 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix)

As for taking the COVID-19 test, of course, people were quick to judge without knowing the full story. Teigen shared a video of her COVID-19 swab test with her Twitter followers.

See Also
Harvey Weinstein Trial Continues In New York
Harvey Weinstein Tested Positive for Coronavirus, Put in Isolation

A few Twitter users were quick to ask why Teigen was getting tested and accused her of getting the test for “shits and giggles.”

Teigen shared that she was prepping for a surgery and needed to have the test done before she could have the procedure as it was mandatory. Plus, in Los Angeles where Teigen lives, anyone can get tested for free.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Donning a Pink Wig, Lady Gaga Talks to Zane Lowe About All Things Chromatica! WATCH [OMG BLOG]
Cheyenne Jackson Just Shared Something Deeply Personal That’s Been Causing Him to Feel Shame and Anxiety for Years [Towleroad]
Kirby Jenner, “Brother” to Kendall, Gets Show on Quibi [Evil Beet Gossip]
Jan-Michael Gambill Is the Comeliest Tennis Model Since the Days of International Male [Kenneth in the 212]
Cannes With The Wind [Go Fug Yourself]
John Krasinski upsets fans by selling Some Good News to CBS [Celebitchy]
Hottest Netflix Shows For Male Nudity: A Lust (I Mean, List) [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X