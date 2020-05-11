Chrissy Teigen Is Going to ‘Take a Little Break’ From Social Media Following Alison Roman Drama

The fallout of food critic Alison Roman’s brutal criticism of Chrissy Teigen and her business strategies has spurred hateful attacks from social media users on Teigen’s children, prompting Teigen on Sunday to announce that she’s taking “a little break.”

“I really hate what this drama has caused this week,” Teigen wrote in a Twitter post. “Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to ‘Epstein island,’ to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break,” she continued.

Teigen revealed in 2018 that she conceived her two children, Luna and Miles, at the same time via in vitro fertilization. “They were sharing the same little petri dish together. It’s crazy,” Teigen told People magazine at the time. She added that “it’d be awesome” to conceive naturally, which she said has “never happened” to her.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend and created a cooking empire that shares the name of her book Cravings, also cited a “gross” insult directed at her in reference to “Epstein Island,” which was billionaire financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

“This is what always happens,” Teigen continued. “The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails.”

Teigen did not specify what she meant by taking a break or what it applies to.

Chrissy also found out something else about Alison Roman that she noted after Alison tweeted her apology: “Being a woman who takes down other women is absolutely not my thing and don’t think it’s yours, either,” Alison wrote.

In response to this tweet, a fan replied, “Dude you also mouthed ‘she’s so annoying’ and elaborated on how much you don’t like her weeks ago on the Murmurr broadcast. So weird that you’re acting like this was an isolated thing.”

Chrissy saw this tweet and replied, “good to know.”

Dude you also mouthed “she’s so annoying” and elaborated on how much you don’t like her *weeks ago* on the Murmurr broadcast. So weird that you’re acting like this was an isolated thing. — Christine (@xineh) May 9, 2020

