Chrissy Teigen’s Devastating Response to Alison Roman’s Criticism, Receives an Apology from the Food Writer

A hurt Chrissy Teigen has taken to Twitter to express extreme disappointment after New York Times food writer and Nothing Fancy author Alison Roman trashed her in a recent interview, saying that she “genuinely loved” Roman before the comments appeared in print.

In a wide-ranging profile published by The New Consumer, Roman spoke about her upcoming cookware capsule collection and TV series. She also expressed a deep distaste for the way celebrities like Teigen have parlayed their own success into similar areas, saying:

“Like, what Chrissy Teigen has done is so crazy to me. She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her. That horrifies me and it’s not something that I ever want to do. I don’t aspire to that. But like, who’s laughing now? Because she’s making a ton of fucking money.”

The comments appeared to blindside Chrissy Teigen, who took to Twitter to say that it was a “huge bummer” to see herself portrayed in such a negative light by someone she admired.

In a lengthy twitter thread, she wrote:

“[This] is a huge bummer and hit me hard. I have made her recipes for years now, bought the cookbooks, supported her on social and praised her in interviews. I even signed on to executive produce the very show she talks about doing in this article.”

She went on to defend her blog, Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, saying:

“I started cravings because I wanted something for myself. I wanted something John didn’t buy, I wanted something to do that calmed me, made me happy and made others happy, too. Cravings isn’t a “machine” or “farmed content” – it’s me and 2 other women.”

She continued:

“I didn’t “sell out” by making my dreams come true. To have a cookware line, to get to be a part of that process start to finish, to see something go from sketch to in my hands, I love that … This “farm” you think of doesn’t exist. I am the farm. I am the cows the horses the pigs.”

Clearly hurt, she went on to say:

“I genuinely loved everything about Alison. Was jealous she got to have a book with food on the cover instead of a face!! I’ve made countless NYT recipes she’s created, posting along the way. I don’t think I’ve ever been so bummed out by the words of a fellow food-lover. I just had no idea I was perceived that way, by her especially.”

Aside from her criticism of Chrissy Teigen, Alison Roman also had some choice words for Marie Kondo. She accused the Tidying Up star of selling out with her product line, saying:

“[The] idea that when Marie Kondo decided to capitalize on her fame and make stuff that you can buy, that is completely antithetical to everything she’s ever taught you… I’m like, damn, bitch, you fucking just sold out immediately! Someone’s like “you should make stuff,” and she’s like, “okay, slap my name on it, I don’t give a shit!””

Either way, it appears that Chrissy Teigen is happy to wash her hands of all of this. In her final tweet on the matter, she tagged Alison Roman and said “now that’s out there, I guess we should probably unfollow each other.”

Roman has since reached out to apologize:

Hi @chrissyteigen! I sent an email but also wanted to say here that I’m genuinely sorry I caused you pain with what I said. I shouldn’t have used you /your business (or Marie’s!) as an example to show what I wanted for my own career- it was flippant, careless and I’m so sorry — alison roman (@alisoneroman) May 9, 2020

I personally love Chrissy Teigen and what she has accomplished, and I do own both of her cookbooks, which you should as well.

