Cindy Crawford’s Model Son Pressley Gerber Gets Face Tatto — PHOTO

Presley Gerber debuted his new face tattoo and it makes a statement!
Judging by the new tattoo, the 20-year-old son of Cindy Crawford wants you to understand that he’s “MISUNDERSTOOD,” as he proudly showed off the new face art on Instagram Friday night (February 07, 2020).
The model shared a video of the process and the finished product while shouting out the well-known celebrity tattoo artist, Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena. “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” Presley wrote in the caption of his post.
Related
While Gerber gave credit to the artist in his post, JonBoy shared a photo of himself posing with his latest client and captioned it, “Sorry mom.”
The new face ink isn’t Presley’s first. He and little sister Kaia Gerber both got some new tattoos together just last month from another NYC-based tattoo artist, Evan Kim.
Related
From Our Partners
- WATCH: The Oscars 2020 Gets Honest Trailer-Ed! [OMG BLOG]
- Billy Porter Responds to Sesame Street Haters: Stay Out of My Bedroom [Towleroad]
- Post Malone Debuts Buzzsaw Face Tattoo [Evil Beet Gossip]
- There Was Some Real FUG at the Rest of That amfAR Event [Go Fug Yourself]
- Scientology Is Reportedly in Crisis! Oh No! [Celebitchy]
- Song of the Day: “I Love a Man in Uniform” by Gang of Four [Kenneth in the 212]
- For All You Dynasty Bros Out There [Boy Culture]
On Sale in the SL Shop
We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.