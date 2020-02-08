Socialite Life
Pop Culture Shaken, Not Stirred


CelebrityFashion

Cindy Crawford’s Model Son Pressley Gerber Gets Face Tatto — PHOTO

By Michael Prieve 1
Levi's Times Square Store Opening Photo by Getty Images

Presley Gerber debuted his new face tattoo and it makes a statement!

Judging by the new tattoo, the 20-year-old son of Cindy Crawford wants you to understand that he’s “MISUNDERSTOOD,” as he proudly showed off the new face art on Instagram Friday night (February 07, 2020).

The model shared a video of the process and the finished product while shouting out the well-known celebrity tattoo artist, Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena. “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” Presley wrote in the caption of his post.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo

A post shared by Presley Gerber (@presleygerber) on

Related

Celine Dion Begs Drake Not to Get a Tattoo of Her Face

Brad Pitt Brings His Handsomeness and a New Tattoo to the…

While Gerber gave credit to the artist in his post, JonBoy shared a photo of himself posing with his latest client and captioned it, “Sorry mom.”

View this post on Instagram

Sorry mom

A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on

The new face ink isn’t Presley’s first. He and little sister Kaia Gerber both got some new tattoos together just last month from another NYC-based tattoo artist, Evan Kim.

Model Presley Gerber
Presley Gerber walks the runway at the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Related

Drake Gets Dragged for Beatles Tattoo After Breaking Their…

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Get Matching Tattoos to Honor…

From Our Partners

  • WATCH: The Oscars 2020 Gets Honest Trailer-Ed! [OMG BLOG]
  • Billy Porter Responds to Sesame Street Haters: Stay Out of My Bedroom [Towleroad]
  • Post Malone Debuts Buzzsaw Face Tattoo [Evil Beet Gossip]
  • There Was Some Real FUG at the Rest of That amfAR Event [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Scientology Is Reportedly in Crisis! Oh No! [Celebitchy]
  • Song of the Day: “I Love a Man in Uniform” by Gang of Four [Kenneth in the 212]
  • For All You Dynasty Bros Out There [Boy Culture]

On Sale in the SL Shop

Related

Kim Kardashian Expecting Baby No. 4 Via Surrogate — Endnotes

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

You might also like More from author
X