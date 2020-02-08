Cindy Crawford’s Model Son Pressley Gerber Gets Face Tatto — PHOTO

Presley Gerber debuted his new face tattoo and it makes a statement!

Judging by the new tattoo, the 20-year-old son of Cindy Crawford wants you to understand that he’s “MISUNDERSTOOD,” as he proudly showed off the new face art on Instagram Friday night (February 07, 2020).

The model shared a video of the process and the finished product while shouting out the well-known celebrity tattoo artist, Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena. “Thanks homie 😈 @jonboytattoo,” Presley wrote in the caption of his post.

While Gerber gave credit to the artist in his post, JonBoy shared a photo of himself posing with his latest client and captioned it, “Sorry mom.”

The new face ink isn’t Presley’s first. He and little sister Kaia Gerber both got some new tattoos together just last month from another NYC-based tattoo artist, Evan Kim.

Presley Gerber walks the runway at the Prabal Gurung Spring/Summer 2019 show during New York Fashion Week at Spring Studios on September 9, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

From Our Partners

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.