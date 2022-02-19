Colton Underwood, Ludi Lin, Joe Manganiello, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Colton Underwood/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Colton Underwood in the snow, in bed with Ludi Lin, in bed with Joe Manganiello, Alexander Skarsgard is a sexy bitch, Nick Adams is Versaceyed up, Jake Gyllenhaal for Esquire, Chris Salvatore tubs it, and more Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy, all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Shawn Mendes
Claybourne Elder
Wilson Cruz
Tom Daley
Mark Wahlberg
Simu Liu
Luke Eisner
Dyllon Burnside
Tan France
Pierson Fodé
Jared Leto
Henry Golding
Cristiano Ronaldo
Hugh Jackman
Joe Jonas
Colton Underwood
Ludi Lin
Joe Manganiello
Alexander Skarsgard
Nick Adams
Jake Gyllenhaal
Chris Salvatore
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags
Alexander Skarsgard Chris Salvatore Claybourne Elder Colton Underwood Cristiano Ronaldo Dyllon Burnside Henry Golding Hugh Jackman Insta Snaps Jake Gyllenhaal Jared Leto Joe Jonas Joe Manganiello Ludi Lin Luke Eisner Man Candy Mark Wahlberg Nick Adams Photos Pierson Fode Shawn Mendes Simu Liu Tan France Tom Daley Wilson Cruz