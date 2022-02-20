Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The monarch is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” and is expecting to continue performing light duties over the course of the week, according to a statement.

The 95-year-old queen, who has received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine, “will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace statement continued.

U.K. residents who test positive for COVID are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the British government plans to lift that requirement for England this week.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh visit Macartin’s Cathedral on June 26, 2012 in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland. The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh, on a Diamond Jubilee visit to Northern Ireland, are due to meet with former IRA leader and NI’s Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The 95-year-old queen recently met with her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who both tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month.

On Feb. 6, the queen celebrated her 70th year on the throne with the anniversary of the 1952 death of her father, King George VI. She has a busy public schedule over the next few months, including planned in-person appearances like a diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle on March 2 and the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, according to the Associated Press.

Last October, the queen spent a night in a London hospital for unspecified tests and she subsequently canceled several public appearances in October after doctors ordered her to rest.

