Meet Instagram Hottie Bruno Alcantara

If you’re a regular viewer of RuPaul’s Drag Race then you’re fully aware of who the gorgeous Bruno Alcantara is. He’s been a member of the Pit Crew since Season 12.

Other than his high-profile Drag Race gig, Bruno is super busy with gigs as a life coach, massage therapist, and event producer.

As for his life coach career, he told Instinct Magazine, “I want to expand my life coaching business to be able to help even more gay men that want to reconnect to self-love. That’s something that I see a lot of value in and I’m passionate about.”

