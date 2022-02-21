Justin Bieber tests positive for COVID-19; postpones at least one tour date

Less than 48 hours after Justin Bieber finally embarked on his pandemic-delayed Justice World Tour, the singer has postponed Sunday’s show (and perhaps more) after testing positive to Covid-19.

Bieber was scheduled to perform Feb. 20 at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena, but ticket holders were informed Saturday afternoon that the show would be postponed until June 28, 2022, due to an outbreak in the Bieber touring unit.

“Due to positive Covid results within the Justice Tour family, we will, unfortunately, have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas,” the tour promoter said in a statement Saturday. “Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.”

While Bieber’s team did not specify who had Covid, TMZ reported Sunday (Feb. 20, 2022) that the singer’s rep confirmed that Bieber himself had tested positive and is “feeling OK” Saturday, the day after taking the stage at the Justice World Tour kickoff show Friday at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena.

Last Saturday, Justin performed at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California for the h.wood Group and Revolve’s “Homecoming Weekend” pre-Super Bowl party. During the concert, he entertained the packed crowd by singing his hits like “Peaches”, “Yummy” and “As I Am”.

Following the bash, the 27-year-old musician held an afterparty at The Nice Guy restaurant. It was the place where Kodak Black, who was among the guests at the bash, got shot in the leg during an altercation outside the venue. Thankfully, the rapper has been discharged from the hospital.

