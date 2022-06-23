Comedian Rob Anderson blinds us with Gay Science and answers the Socialite Seven

Rob Anderson is a comedian, LGBTQ+ social media star and bestselling author. His viral series “Gay Science” uses comedy to dispel erroneous beliefs about the LGBTQ+ community and empower marginalized groups.

His books include Diva Worship: The Book of Gay Religions, The Gay Scouts Handbook and the children’s’ book Stefani Storytime, featuring tales inspired by Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga.

This month, Rob released his debut single “Nothing for You” and 100% of the proceeds from the smooth pop jam earned during the month of June will benefit, For The Gworls, an organization dedicated to raising funds to help Black, trans people pay for their rent and gender-affirming surgeries.

Photo courtesy of Rob Anderson

We talked about “Gay Science” and the new single with this viral sensation (who is not hard on the eyes at all) and put him in the hot seat for the Socialite Seven in our exclusive interview.

How did you find your comedy calling?

I was always drawn to comedy as a kid. Leslie Neilsen and Weird Al were my favorites. I then became obsessed with Amy and David Sedaris as an early teenager. Completely obsessed. I wanted to be both of them simultaneously.

What was the inspiration for Gay Science?

I was looking for a scientific reason as to why gay men love iced coffee, but couldn’t find an answer, so I decided to make one up myself. People were obsessed with it so I kept making new episodes explaining gay stereotypes with fake science. Like “What is bipanic?” or “Why can’t gay men sit in a chair properly?” There’s also been a spin-off “Gay Anthropology” which explores sub-sets of gays like Plant Gays and Disney Gays, as well as a few full-length YouTube episodes.

Photo courtesy of Rob Anderson

Were you always a singer? If so, what came first, comedy or music?

I have a pretty good theater/Broadway voice and was in a bunch of musicals in high school and college. I never really combined singing and comedy until I moved to Chicago and started doing improv and found a talent in musical improv. I did that for about five years there at iO and Second City.

What was the inspiration for “Nothing for You”?

I enjoy high quality things with very dumb messages. I wanted to make pop songs that sound like something you’d jam out to but when you listen to the lyrics you’re like… wait a minute? What? Nothing For You is essentially a love song where you want someone to neglect you. It makes more sense if you listen to it.

What do you think are the most important issues facing the LGBTQ+ community right now?

The oat milk shortage from 2019 was bad but I think we’ve overcome that one. Maybe that gay men are still shopping at Zara? They need to stop.

What’s in the works for you?

I have a comedy tour coming up! I’ll be hitting 20 cities in a North American tour starting in the fall with an hour of stories and original comedy songs.

Dave Answers the Socialite Seven

Who has had the biggest influence on your career and why?

The Chicago comedians of the 90s like Amy Sedaris, Stephen Colbert, Amy Poehler, Tina Fey… that really pushed me forward to want to pursue this.

Who (if anyone) would you love to collaborate with?

Cupcakke, no question.

What’s your biggest pet peeve?

When someone tries to start a full conversation over text. Like the “how are you?” text out of the blue. Babe, not like this. Call me or let’s hang out, my thumbs can’t take a full text convo.

Photo courtesy of Rob Anderson

What superpower or talent would you love to wake up with tomorrow?

I used to say mind reading but I think that would give me too much anxiety, so I’d say teleportation

What are three things you can’t live without?

Blueberries, Fage Greek yogurt, granola. I eat it every day no lie. For YEARS.

What personal accomplishment are you most proud of?

I got to go to the Oscars this year and that was a dream for me, being a movie guy.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

Ask forgiveness, not permission. It’s a well-known saying so I’m not sure anyone’s specifically given me that advice but it’s a great way to live!

Follow Rob on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram and check out “Gay Science” on his YouTube channel.

