Michael Yerger for 2(x)ist: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Michael Yerger. Specifically Michael’s photos for 2(x)ist.

You may recognize Michael from appearing on Survivor: Ghost Island. The former real estate agent is also a model who has been represented by the LA Models, Ford Models, Kult Models, and DT Model Mgmt agencies.

Currently, Michael is the star of the 2(x)ist Summer 2022 campaign.

STATS

Birth Date: July 20, 1998

Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee

Height: 6’ 1”

Waist: 32”

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Enjoy these photos of Michael Yerger for 2(x)ist

