Socialite Life
Now Reading
Michael Yerger for 2(x)ist: Male Model Spotlight
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Michael Yerger for 2(x)ist: Male Model Spotlight

by
June 23, 2022
Michael Yerger for 2(x)ist
Photo via 2(x)ist/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Michael Yerger. Specifically Michael’s photos for 2(x)ist.

You may recognize Michael from appearing on Survivor: Ghost Island. The former real estate agent is also a model who has been represented by the LA Models, Ford Models, Kult Models, and DT Model Mgmt agencies.

Currently, Michael is the star of the 2(x)ist Summer 2022 campaign.

Follow Michael on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: July 20, 1998
Birthplace: Knoxville, Tennessee

Height: 6’ 1”
Waist: 32”
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green

Enjoy these photos of Michael Yerger for 2(x)ist

Follow 2(x)ist on Instagram here!

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top