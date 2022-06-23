Madonna Puts Her Booty On Display, Leaving Fans Floored

Published by

Madonna is no stranger to controversy, and judging by the looks of her latest Instagram post, the pop superstar seems to actually welcome it.

The 63-year-old shared a saucy Instagram video ahead of her Finally Enough Love performance set for Thursday, June 23. In the video shared with her 18.3 million followers, the scantily clad singer playfully shimmies her corset-donned backside, captioning the post: “Who’s the Daddy………….” in reference to Father’s Day.

The post garnered over 1.6 million views and more than 5,200 comments, proving, once again, that no one does risqué quite like Madonna. While some fans praised the bold celeb, with one user replying: “Living for this energy,” others were less than pleased with her latest post.

“You really don’t need to do this,” one disappointed social media user commented, as another added: “I love Madonna but this is really weird.”

The “Like A Virgin” artist started her career by making headlines for her lyrics, dances moves and costume choices that shook the status quo. So, it’s not surprising that when the mom-of-6 took to social media, her posts were anything but normal.

Madonna is known for pushing boundaries and her artistic expression to the edge, showing the public time and time again that age is just a number.

And while some appreciate her authenticity, others… not so much. In fact, the “Material Girl” singer recently revealed she was banned from going live on Instagram due to a recent series of spicy photos she shared to her page.

Citing the violation to Instagram’s terms and condition policy that stated “we want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression,” Madonna exclaimed, “I’ve never worn more so many clothes in my life” as she and her team recorded their reaction to finding out the news after a failed attempt at going live.

@Madonna/Instagram

This is not the first time Instagram saw a problem with Madonna’s interesting choice of self-expression on their platform. In November 2021, the “Papa Don’t Preach” star went on a photo reposting rampage after Instagram removed one of her posts for indecent exposure, claiming her nipple was visible in the post.

Madonna wasted no time in calling out the sexist behavior and took it upon herself to re-share the pictures with her followers.

“I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram caption at the time, “It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized.”

She exclaimed, “The nipple that nourishes the baby!”

“Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s a** which is never censored anywhere. Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny,” Madonna concluded.

Luckily, this Material Girl is showing no signs of slowing down, holding back or complying with guidelines.