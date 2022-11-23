Cristiano Ronaldo Leaves Manchester United after he slammed football club in bombshell interview

Published by

OK Magazine

Days after Cristiano Ronaldo sparked controversy with a scathing interview slamming Manchester United, the soccer legend is leaving the famed football club.

On Tuesday, November 22, the team announced that they had reached a mutual decision with the star athlete regarding his future with the English team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect,” read a post club’s official Twitter account. “The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Shortly after the bombshell announcement sent shockwaves throughout the soccer world, Ronaldo issued a statement of his own regarding the matter.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” he said. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.”

This shocking decision comes weeks after Ronaldo made headlines after disparaging Manchester United during an interview with controversial host Piers Morgan earlier this month. During his sit-down, the soccer star made several allegations against the soccer organization, claiming that alongside being ousted from the team, he was treated with little respect by manager Erik ten Hag, with club higher-ups acting callously after his newborn son died earlier this spring.

“I have no respect for him [ten Hag] because he doesn’t show respect for me,” the athlete spilled during the interview, adding that he felt “betrayed” by the team.

“Some people, they don’t want me here — not only the coach but the other two or three guys,” Ronaldo continued. “Not only this year, but last year too.”

Ronaldo first played for Manchester United from 2003 to 2009, returning to the British team in 2021 after playing for Real Madrid and Juventus throughout the late 2000s and 20-teens.

Ronaldo is currently serving as Portugal’s team captain amid the World Cup in Qatar. His team is scheduled to face off against Ghana in their first game of the tournament on Thursday, November 24.

