Dancing With the Stars fans were shocked when news hit that long time hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were fired from the show.

I think a medic may need to be standing by because I think the news that Tyra Banks will be the new host is even a bigger shocker.

The news was announced in a statement from ABC:

“I’ve been a fan of ‘DWTS’ since its beginning … The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances … it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk,” Banks said in the news release. “Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, added in her own statement that “Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars — we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success.”

“As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage,” she added. “Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

I don’t know. The girl couldn’t even last longer than two seasons as the host of America’s Got Talent.

Longtime DWTS fans were in complete shock earlier this week when Bergeron announced via Twitter that he would not be returning for season 29 after hosting the show for 15 years.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he tweeted. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Erin Andrews has responded to her Dancing with the Stars exit, saying that she will “always cherish my days on that set.”

