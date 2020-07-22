Socialite Life
Now Reading
Dave Franco to Portray Vanilla Ice in Biopic
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Dave Franco to Portray Vanilla Ice in Biopic

by
July 22, 2020
Dave Franco Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising" - Arrivals
Photo by Getty Images

While doing press for his directorial debut, The Rental, Dave Franco dropped the casting bomb that he will be playing rapper Vanilla Ice in an upcoming biopic.

Franco spoke publicly about the role for the first time in a profile story for Insider, saying: “We have been in development for a while but we are inching closer and closer to preproduction.” Currently, there’s no start date on the project due to the pandemic.

Dave Franco "6 Balloons" Premiere - 2018 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Dave Franco at ZACH Theatre on March 12, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Getty Images)

The project was first heard about last year when the film To the Extreme popped up in a listing and ultimately made last year’s Black List. Penned by screenwriters Chris Goodwin and Phillip Van, the synopsis reads:

Vanilla Ice

“From a high school dropout selling cars in Dallas to having the first hip-hop single to top the Billboard charts with ‘Ice Ice Baby,’ a young Vanilla Ice (aka Rob Van Winkle) struggles with stardom, extortion attempts, and selling out as he makes music history.”

Franco says he envisions the project to be tonally akin to The Disaster Artist – less broad comedy and more played for real which makes it both “funnier and [more] heartfelt.”

Dave Franco 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Dave Franco attends the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Franco confirms he’s been talking with the real Vanilla Ice who is “making us privy to information the public doesn’t know.”

CURT AND FRANK: THE HEADLINES

🏳️‍🌈 TikTok User and U.S. Marine Timothy Byrnes Has a Message for You Anti-Makers

🏳️‍🌈 Panera Bread Karen Refuses to Wear Mask Because Pants Don’t Stop Farts So Why Bother?

See Also
"A Day In The Life Of America" - 2019 Tribeca Film Festival
Jared Leto May Be Your Next Serial Killer in The Little Things

🏳️‍🌈 Grocery Store Aisle Karen Declares “I Command You in Jesus Christ’s Name to Get Off This Aisle”

🏳️‍🌈 Measuring Tape Karen Goes Ballistic Over Social Distancing at Lake — WATCH

🏳️‍🌈 Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson Accused of Sexual Harassment

🏳️‍🌈 Urinating Karen Pees in Verizon Store After Refusing to Wear a Mask

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ These Russian wedding photos are Photoshop FAILS in the best way possible. [OMG BLOG]

★ GOP Rep. Ted Yoho denies calling AOC a “fucking bitch” on the U.S. Capitol Steps in “apology” over his “abrupt manner.” [Towleroad]

Madonna has revealed she was hit with a one million dollar fine by the Russian government. [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Hunky TikTok User and U.S. Marine Timothy Byrnes has a message for the anti-makers. [Curt and Frank]

★ 24 Facts about Tony Randall‘s controversial sitcom “Love, Sydney.” [Kenneth in the 212]

Cher at the Oscars! No, not the time you’re thinking of. [Go Fug Yourself]

Patricia Heaton got sober at 60: Women who drink moderately can become alcoholics. [Celebitchy]

★ Legendary NYC Hell’s Kitchen gay bar Therapy has probably served its last drink. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X