David Beckham is launching his own line of honey after getting into beekeeping during quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Well isn’t that just the bee’s knees. Sorry.

Beckham is set to produce the organic gold under potential brand names including D Bee, Seven Honey, and Goldenbees.

Sources told The Sun, “Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown, but now David has become a bit obsessed. He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life.”

“He can see the logic behind adding to his already impressive business portfolio with authentic, clean and natural brands, which is what people are after.”

“This isn’t about money, though — it truly is a passion project.”