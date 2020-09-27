David Beckham is launching his own line of honey after getting into beekeeping during quarantine amidst the coronavirus pandemic.
Well isn’t that just the bee’s knees. Sorry.
Beckham is set to produce the organic gold under potential brand names including D Bee, Seven Honey, and Goldenbees.
Sources told The Sun, “Beekeeping started as a fun hobby early in lockdown, but now David has become a bit obsessed. He finds it a total antidote to his mad London and Miami life.”
“He can see the logic behind adding to his already impressive business portfolio with authentic, clean and natural brands, which is what people are after.”
“This isn’t about money, though — it truly is a passion project.”
- Larissa Lima Confirms She’s Been Fired From 90 Day Fiancé
- Meet Instagram Hottie Antonio Medugno
- The Week in Drag: Heidi N Closet Takes on Bullying, Ben DeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon Celebrate Christmas, RuPaul’s Drag Race Makes Herstory and More
- David Beckham To Launch Organic Line of Honey After Taking Up Beekeeping During Lockdown
- Matt Bomer, Trevor Donovan, David Beckham, and More Insta Snaps
- Demi Lovato’s Ex-Fiancé, Max Ehrich, Claims He Learned of Breakup Via the Tabloids
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ This kitty thinks its part of a Shiba Inu puppy pack! [OMG BLOG]
★ Gayle King knocks Nancy Pelosi for referring to Trump’s abettors as “henchmen.” — WATCH [Towleroad]
★ Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner selling their NYC condo. Take a look inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s trainer does push-ups in front of her casket — WATCH. [Curt and Frank]
★ Rolling Stone rattles cages with a revamped list of 500 greatest albums of all time. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Nine years ago this week, Thomas Jane wore bird feet to the Emmys. Ahead of his time? What time, that might be, who knows? [Go Fug Yourself]
★ The Riverdale cast now uses mouthwash before make-out scenes – does that help? [Celebitchy]
★ Netflix’s The Boys in the Band has counter-charm. [Boy Culture]