Demi Lovato is sharing her new song, “Commander In Chief,” which is a rousing ballad featuring a powerful delivery from the singer, which is paired with strings that soar in between soulful backing vocals.

The song, which was co-written by Lovato, Finneas O’Connell — well known for his work with his sister Billie Eilish — and Julia Michaels, points towards current political tensions in the US, and references the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

“We were taught when we were young/ If we fight for what’s right there won’t be justice for just some/ We won’t give up, stand our ground/ We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down,” Lovato belts out. “Loud and proud, best believe/ We’ll still take knee/ while you’re Commander in Chief.”

In September, the vocalist dropped the stirring “Still Have Me,” which was preceded by her Marshmello collaboration “Ok Not To Be Ok,” released earlier in the month.

Lovato will be performing the provocative, politically-charged anthem live when she takes the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14. A music video is expected to drop immediately following her debut TV performance of the new song.

