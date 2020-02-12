Derek Hough, Ed Westwick, Noah Centineo and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!
Derek Hough enjoys a breeze, Ed Westwick is amongst the penguins, Noah Centineo has sweater trouble, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Timothée Chalamet
Related
David Beckham
Johnny Sibilly
Related
Jeremy Irvine
Noah Centineo
Related
Keiynan Lonsdale
Usher
Related
Jacob Artist
Jared Padalecki
Luke Evans
Ian Somerhalder
Derek Hough
Garrett Clayton
Ed Westwick
From Our Partners
- OMG, Tyra Banks Releases Crazy as Hell Trailer Announcement For Modelland! [OMG BLOG]
- Pete Davidson Jokes About Tugging a Gay Guy’s D in Netflix Comedy Special: TRAILER [Towleroad]
- Demi Lovato Selling LA home for $9m. Take a Look Inside! [Evil Beet Gossip]
- Christian Siriano Went Shiny and Sculptural This Season [Go Fug Yourself]
- Blac Chyna Thinks It’s Racist That No One Knew Why She Attended the Oscars [Celebitchy]
- Song of the Day: “Escapade” by Janet Jackson [Kenneth in the 212]
- Fleshback: Josh Brolin [Boy Culture]