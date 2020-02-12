Derek Hough, Ed Westwick, Noah Centineo and More Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps!

Derek Hough enjoys a breeze, Ed Westwick is amongst the penguins, Noah Centineo has sweater trouble, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Timothée Chalamet

David Beckham

Johnny Sibilly

Jeremy Irvine

Noah Centineo

Keiynan Lonsdale

Usher

Jacob Artist

Jared Padalecki

Luke Evans

Ian Somerhalder

Derek Hough

Garrett Clayton

Ed Westwick

From Our Partners