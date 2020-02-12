The Queerties Are Coming!

The nominees for the 2020 Queerties have been announced, and the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race have snatched a ton of noms.

The awards celebrate the best of the best of the LGBTQ community in 23 categories from “Badass” to the “Next Big Thing.” Among the nominees are Lizzo (the epitome of “badass”), Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France (for their memoirs), Pose stars Mj Rodriguez and Billy Porter, along with Matt Bomer.

Pose is up for best TV series, Rocketman is up for best popcorn movie (not that I am telling you who to vote for) and the queens of Drag Race are all over the place.

Trixie Mattel is up for three awards – Drag Royalty, best documentary for Moving Parts and best indie video for “Yellow Cloud”. Eastsiders, starring Willam, is up for best digital series and (of course) “Race Chaser”, with Willam and Alaska, is up for best podcast.

The dolls are going up against Mama Ru, whose “What’s the Tee?” podcast is also up for an award. RuPaul’s latest effort, Celebrity Drag Race is also nominated for the next big thing.

When it comes to the category of Drag Royalty, there are so many fabulous queens that it’s nearly impossible to choose just lone. Here are the nominees:

Trixie Mattel

Miss Coco Peru

Katya

Michelle Visage

Sasha Velour

Bianca Del Rio

Manila Luzon

BenDeLaCreme

Bob the Drag Queen

Latrice Royale

And, the Future All-Star category is also packed with some amazing, talented queens. Who will you choose?

Kim Chi

Vanessa Vanjie Mateo

Peppermint

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

Nina West

Asia O’Hara

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Shea Couleé

Miz Cracker

Miss Fame

You can vote once per day at Queerty.com and voting closes on Friday, February 21. Give some love to your favorite artists and performers and make your voice heard!

