Monique Heart Celebrates Black History Month With Stunning Photos

The heart of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 10, Monique Heart, is using her Instagram feed to pay tribute to legendary and trailblazing artists, historical figures and performers this Black History Month.

In a month-long series called “Honoring Our Blackness,” Monique transforms into icons including Josephine Baker, Dorothy Dandridge, Whitney Houston, Grace Jones and, of course, the queen, Tina Turner.

Monique told them that, “I started this series for BHM to honor our Blackness. The various people I have chosen to embody are all people in that specific look/outfit, scene, or moment in time that spoke to me as a young queer youth. That inspired and changed my life.”

In addition to Monique honors Harriet Tubman in a beautiful portrait. She captioned the image with, “Our Great great grand Mother. Who lead many of our Ancestors to freedom. Harriet Tubman. Here is one of her famous quotes “I had crossed the line. I was free; but there was no one to welcome me to the land of freedom. I was a stranger in a strange land.”

Monique is extending her celebration into March, performing with fellow queens Bob the Drag Queen, The Vixen, Bebe Sahara Benet, Peppermint and Shea Colueé in a show titled NUBIA.

The show, which will take place March 5th and 6th at Brooklyn’s Roulette celebrates “opulence, regality and pure, unadulterated Black excellence.” The show is set to tour with a roster of rotating queens.

Do yourself a favor and celebrate Black History Month by checking out Monique’s amazing photos.

From Our Partners