Emmy winner and six-time Mirrorball champion dancer Derek Hough joins Dancing with the Stars in a new capacity as a judge this new season, live on Monday, Sept. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
Derek said of his return, “This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”
Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table in the ballroom.
The changes at the judges table followed the surprise announcement in July that Tyra Banks would join the show as host for the coming season, taking over from Erin Andrews and original host Tom Bergeron.
Meanwhile, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from London.
Last week, the show announced a new cast for the coming season that includes Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.
THE LATEST
- Derek Hough to ‘Replace’ Len Goodman As a Judge on Dancing With the Stars
- David and Victoria Beckham Reportedly Caught Coronavirus in LA Earlier This Year, Thought They Were Super Spreaders
- Prince Harry and Megan Markle Repay Taxpayers $3M Frogmore Renovation Bill
- Meet the Queens of Drag Race Holland, Henry Cavill’s Bond Chances, Ethan Is Supreme, Cardi B, Tom Cruise, and More
- Taylor Swift Ties Whitney Houston Record for Most Week’s at Number One on Billboard Album Chart
- Novak Djokovic Disqualified From US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Pillsbury Toaster Strudel introduces limited-edition Mean Girls toaster strudel with pink icing! [OMG BLOG]
★ Enjoy a little international twerking from these global GoGo boys! [Towleroad]
★ Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy, return date announced! [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race has already completed filming! [Curt and Frank]
★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ That time Cher and Paul Stanley truly embraced denim. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Armie Hammer was seen out and looking coupled-up with Rumer Willis in LA! [Celebitchy]
★ Mister Rogers widow Joanne lets Donald Trump have it! [Boy Culture]