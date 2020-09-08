Socialite Life
Derek Hough to 'Replace' Len Goodman As a Judge on Dancing With the Stars
Derek Hough to 'Replace' Len Goodman As a Judge on Dancing With the Stars

September 8, 2020
Emmy winner and six-time Mirrorball champion dancer Derek Hough joins Dancing with the Stars in a new capacity as a judge this new season, live on Monday, Sept. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Derek said of his return, “This show has been and will always be incredibly special to me. Coming back feels like coming home and I couldn’t be more excited to be back in the ballroom.”

Hough joins Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli at the judges table in the ballroom.

The changes at the judges table followed the surprise announcement in July that Tyra Banks would join the show as host for the coming season, taking over from Erin Andrews and original host Tom Bergeron.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12
The Queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 12 Have Been Revealed: WATCH

Meanwhile, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Len Goodman will be unable to judge this season live in the ballroom, though he will still be a part of the show in a different capacity sharing his ballroom expertise from London.

Last week, the show announced a new cast for the coming season that includes Carole Baskin, Nelly, AJ McLean, Monica Aldama, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Johnny Weir, Vernon Davis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Justina Machado, Charles Oakley, Jeannie Mai, Skai Jackson, Chrishell Stause and Nev Schulman.

