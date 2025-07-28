Donald Trump blatantly lies that Beyoncé was paid $11 million to endorse Kamala Harris

In a move that has become unfortunately familiar, Donald Trump has propagated another egregious falsehood, asserting that global superstar Beyoncé was paid a staggering $11 million to endorse Kamala Harris. This unsubstantiated claim, made through his social media platform, is not only baseless but also a concerning example of the persistent spread of misinformation in the political landscape.

Trump wrote on his laughably named social media platform, Truth Social: wrote, “I’m looking at the large amount of money owed by the Democrats, after the Presidential Election, and the fact that they admit to paying, probably illegally, Eleven Million Dollars to singer Beyoncé for an ENDORSEMENT (she never sang, not one note, and left the stage to a booing and angry audience!), Three Million Dollars for “expenses,” to Oprah, Six Hundred Thousand Dollars to very low rated TV “anchor,” Al Sharpton (a total lightweight!), and others to be named for doing, absolutely NOTHING! These ridiculous fees were incorrectly stated in the books and records. YOU ARE NOT ALLOWED TO PAY FOR AN ENDORSEMENT. IT IS TOTALLY ILLEGAL TO DO SO. Can you imagine what would happen if politicians started paying for people to endorse them. All hell would break out! Kamala, and all of those that received Endorsement money, BROKE THE LAW. They should all be prosecuted! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

Firstly, it’s crucial to state unequivocally: there is no evidence whatsoever to support the claim that Beyoncé received $11 million, or any payment, for endorsing Kamala Harris. Reputable fact-checking organizations have thoroughly investigated similar claims in the past and found them to be entirely without merit. Campaign finance laws in the United States require transparency regarding expenditures, and no such payment has been disclosed by the Harris campaign or any related entity. In fact, a Harris campaign official explicitly stated that the claims of Beyoncé being paid for an endorsement are “not true.”

Furthermore, Beyoncé’s history of political engagement demonstrates a consistent support for Democratic candidates, often without any reported financial transactions for endorsements. Her appearances and statements are typically framed as expressions of personal conviction and civic duty, aimed at encouraging voter participation. Therefore, to suggest a massive, covert payment for an endorsement is not only factually incorrect but also mischaracterizes the nature of her activism.

This particular lie from Donald Trump is deeply troubling for several reasons. For one, it attempts to discredit the genuine support that Kamala Harris garnered from various public figures, implying that such endorsements are merely transactional. This narrative undermines the democratic process by suggesting that political engagement is driven by hidden financial incentives rather than shared values or policy alignment.

Moreover, the sheer audacity of the $11 million figure is designed to capture attention and sow doubt, regardless of its truthfulness. It reflects a strategy of throwing out sensational claims, knowing that even if they are eventually debunked, the initial ripple of misinformation can still leave a lasting impression. This constant bombardment of lies erodes public trust in legitimate news sources and makes it increasingly difficult for citizens to discern fact from fiction.

