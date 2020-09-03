Dwayne Johnson and His Entire Family Tested Positive for COVID-19

In an Instagram post just a short time ago, Dwayne Johnson revealed that he, his wife and two daughters, 4 and 2, all tested positive for COVID-19.

In the video Johnson says:

“I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now. So the update is this: my wife Lauren as well as my two baby girls and myself, we have all tested positive for COVID-19.”

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past.”

“Testing positive for COVID-19 is much different than overcoming nasty injuries, or being evicted, or even being broke, which I have been more than a few times,” Johnson said, adding that the reason contracting the virus is so different “is because my No.1 priority is to always protect my family. And protect my children, my loved ones.”

“I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious, and we are, thank god, we are healthy. We have gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier. Believe me, I am counting my blessings because like all of us, we all have been hit by this thing, whether it is people we know, family we know, loved ones we know, friends we know. So we are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”

He went to to reinforce the fact that we should all be wearing a mask!

“The other thing is wear your mask, we have been in quarantine for months, we wear our masks every day. This baffles me that some people out there, including some politicians, will take this idea of wearing mask and make it a political agenda of a political agenda, politicizing. It has nothing to do in politics.”

“Wear your mask. It is a fact, and it is the right thing to do. And it’s the responsible thing to do.”

“So wear your masks. I’m not a politician. I am a man though, who cares about my family deeply and will do everything I can to protect them. But I’m also a man who cares about all of you guys. I don’t care what political party you’re affiliated with. I don’t care what part of the world you’re from. I don’t care what your skin color is, what your job is, what your bank account says. I don’t care. I do care about all of them. And I do not want you or your entire family to get COVID-19.”

“Use me as your example. Remember these takeaways that I shared with you and stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you down the road.”

While it remains unclear on the specific ways COVID-19 impacts children differently than adults, there have been fewer reported cases in children than adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalization rates are also lower in children, according to the CDC.

