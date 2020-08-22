Dwayne Johnson Shares First Look of Black Adam Costume Ahead of DC FanDome

Dwayne Johnson has shared a first look at his upcoming DC superhero movie Black Adam, offering a new look at him in costume.
The DC FanDome Black Adam panel is set to begin at 6:10 PM EST and will run approximately 15 minutes.
Johnson will be leading the panel and is expected to unveil a ton of surprises about the film, including the official logo and possibly an actual (non-conceptual) first look at him in costume. It’s also highly probable that some other cast members may be revealed.
“The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change,” Rocky writes. “BLACK ADAM arrives TOMORROW at #DCFanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros & DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC UNIVERSE while we all continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well done. The man in black is coming to crush them all. #BLACKADAM??”
Black Adam is scheduled for a December 2021 release.
Johnson had teased back in January that he was preparing for the role, however, not much else has been revealed about the film. That may change during today’s panel.
